An Epic Swag Surf Took Place In The White House And People Got Emotional

An Epic Swag Surf Took Place In The White House And People Got Emotional

'Twas also quite lit.

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on November 18, 2016, at 3:35 p.m. ET

Last month, BET filmed a special tribute to President Obama and his legacy, but it didn't air until Tuesday. We now know there were special performances, celebrity guests, and a night of celebration.

Our new fav song! 🎶 Love and happinesssss! 🎶 #ThankYouObama
BET @BET

Our new fav song! 🎶 Love and happinesssss! 🎶 #ThankYouObama

And that first lady Michelle Obama was seen thoroughly enjoying herself throughout the night.

😍 @MichelleObama is in the audience just flawlessly enjoying herself 🙌🏾 #ThankYouObama
BET @BET

😍 @MichelleObama is in the audience just flawlessly enjoying herself 🙌🏾 #ThankYouObama

As was her husband, the man of the hour. The hashtag #ThankYouObama began trending again when people watched the event and began reflecting on his presidency.

But what most people didn't see broadcast was the party after, because as the law states, after the show is the afterparty. DJ D-Nice recently shared footage of the huge crowd in the East Room of the White House ending the night by swag surfing as one unit.

And it's gotten a lot of people both hyped and emotional.

The fact that they are Swag. Surfing. in the White House 😩😭😭 my heart is so full. Unapologetically black ASF 🙌🏾
gyal @d_shandiix3

The fact that they are Swag. Surfing. in the White House 😩😭😭 my heart is so full. Unapologetically black ASF 🙌🏾

People felt the significance and symbolism of watching a swag surf, among a mostly African-American crowd, take place in the White House.

Swag surfing. in the White House. never thought I would ever see the day. wow.
ty. @blackjack710

Swag surfing. in the White House. never thought I would ever see the day. wow.

@d_shandiix3
Julian Austin @TheJulianAustin

@d_shandiix3

They swag surfing in the White House...This is going down in Black History forever. Thank you, Obama.
️️️️ @iHumbleThots

They swag surfing in the White House...This is going down in Black History forever. Thank you, Obama.

Some people even got teary-eyed, knowing it will probably be the last celebratory gesture like this for some time.

A crowd full of black people swag surfing in the WHITE HOUSE! YALL... I'm cryingggggggggggg 😭😭😭 whyyyyy does this have to end
she. @tylerMADE_

A crowd full of black people swag surfing in the WHITE HOUSE! YALL... I'm cryingggggggggggg 😭😭😭 whyyyyy does this have to end

@d_shandiix3 knowing all this culture is leaving the White House real soon
Simone @_LadySimone

@d_shandiix3 knowing all this culture is leaving the White House real soon

Obama really had a room full of black people swag surfing in the White House. January 20 really don't gotta come.
T Daddy @Zayum_Thandi

Obama really had a room full of black people swag surfing in the White House. January 20 really don't gotta come.

For many, it was beyond a dance. Words like "dope," "beautiful," alongside "historic," and "legendary" were used to convey the cultural significance and flooded the comments.

"Gotta take care of them kids, man, I know you heard Obama."

Dawg they was swag surf'n in the White House..... I luv my country 😢
JR @JuniorZamago

Dawg they was swag surf'n in the White House..... I luv my country 😢

