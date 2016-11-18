An Epic Swag Surf Took Place In The White House And People Got Emotional
'Twas also quite lit.
Last month, BET filmed a special tribute to President Obama and his legacy, but it didn't air until Tuesday. We now know there were special performances, celebrity guests, and a night of celebration.
And that first lady Michelle Obama was seen thoroughly enjoying herself throughout the night.
As was her husband, the man of the hour. The hashtag #ThankYouObama began trending again when people watched the event and began reflecting on his presidency.
But what most people didn't see broadcast was the party after, because as the law states, after the show is the afterparty. DJ D-Nice recently shared footage of the huge crowd in the East Room of the White House ending the night by swag surfing as one unit.
ADVERTISEMENT
And it's gotten a lot of people both hyped and emotional.
People felt the significance and symbolism of watching a swag surf, among a mostly African-American crowd, take place in the White House.
ADVERTISEMENT
Some people even got teary-eyed, knowing it will probably be the last celebratory gesture like this for some time.
For many, it was beyond a dance. Words like "dope," "beautiful," alongside "historic," and "legendary" were used to convey the cultural significance and flooded the comments.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Gotta take care of them kids, man, I know you heard Obama."
-
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Chicago.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.