BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Wrecked Over This Girl's Tearful Reaction To Being Asked To Homecoming

news

People Are Wrecked Over This Girl's Tearful Reaction To Being Asked To Homecoming

"It definitely melted everyone's hearts to watch."

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

Posted on September 28, 2016, at 1:46 p.m. ET

This is 16-year-old Jake, and his girlfriend, 17-year-old Emily. They attend Metea Valley High School in Aurora, Illinois.

Tom Martin

As it's homecoming season, Jake came up with the idea to ask Emily to the dance with a special cookie cake, because he knew she loves cookies. When students in Peer Partners, a program that pairs special needs students with a mentor at school, heard about Jake's plan, they all wanted to help.

&quot;I knew this was going to be an important moment,&quot; Stephanie Zagurski, a student at the school and Peer Partner volunteer, told BuzzFeed News. &quot;My friends and I rushed to the cafeteria,&quot; she said, where the homecoming ~proposal~ was going to take place.
Stephanie Zagurski

"I knew this was going to be an important moment," Stephanie Zagurski, a student at the school and Peer Partner volunteer, told BuzzFeed News.

"My friends and I rushed to the cafeteria," she said, where the homecoming ~proposal~ was going to take place.

Zagurski and a crowd of students all gathered around Emily and caught the entire moment on video. Emily not only said "yes" to going to homecoming with Jake, she burst into tears.

if anyones having a bad day, heres a video of jake asking emily to homecoming😍😭
stephanie zagurski™ @StephanieZag

if anyones having a bad day, heres a video of jake asking emily to homecoming😍😭

Reply Retweet Favorite

Her video has not only gone viral, but it's caused a lot of people to also get really emotional.

Twitter: @jesu5___
ADVERTISEMENT
Twitter: @kingvargasxoxo
Twitter: @lindseeeeyyyyy_
Twitter: @_________omg

Jake's dad, Tom Martin, told BuzzFeed News there were actually hundreds of students in the cafeteria who showed up to watch and support Jake's homecoming proposal.

&quot;Several hundred people were watching, and Jake had no idea that was going to happen,&quot; said Martin.
Stephanie Zagurski

"Several hundred people were watching, and Jake had no idea that was going to happen," said Martin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Martin shared with BuzzFeed News an extended video of the proposal showing a long embrace between his son and Emily afterward.

&quot;Jacob is probably the most outgoing kid I know,&quot; he said. &quot;My wife and I don’t know what to do without him. He’s taught us a lot about how to act towards people.&quot;
Tom Martin

"Jacob is probably the most outgoing kid I know," he said. "My wife and I don’t know what to do without him. He’s taught us a lot about how to act towards people."

"They've been dating since last year, and it's amazing how many people support their relationship," Zagurski said of her peers.

&quot;It definitely melted everyone&#x27;s hearts to watch,&quot; she added.
Tom Martin

"It definitely melted everyone's hearts to watch," she added.

CORRECTION

The high school Jake and Emily attend, Metea Valley, is located in Aurora, Illinois. A previous version stated it was in Naperville, Illinois, where Jake's family lives.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT