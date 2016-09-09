BuzzFeed News

This Brock Turner Hashtag Is Allowing People To Vent Their Frustration

"My leg hair." #ThingsLongerThanBrockTurnersRapeSentence

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

Posted on September 9, 2016, at 12:10 p.m. ET

Brock Turner, the Stanford University student who was convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman behind a dumpster, was released from jail last week after serving a three-month sentence.

His release was immediately met with outrage by many across the country. People are now using the tongue-in-cheek hashtag #ThingsLongerThanBrockTurnersRapeSentence to air their frustrations.

The hashtag took off late Thursday evening and is still gaining momentum.

The responses are mostly a jokey reaction to what many believe is too lenient a sentence.

But some people's contributions were very earnest.

