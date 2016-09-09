This Brock Turner Hashtag Is Allowing People To Vent Their Frustration
"My leg hair." #ThingsLongerThanBrockTurnersRapeSentence
Brock Turner, the Stanford University student who was convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman behind a dumpster, was released from jail last week after serving a three-month sentence.
His release was immediately met with outrage by many across the country. People are now using the tongue-in-cheek hashtag #ThingsLongerThanBrockTurnersRapeSentence to air their frustrations.
The hashtag took off late Thursday evening and is still gaining momentum.
The responses are mostly a jokey reaction to what many believe is too lenient a sentence.
But some people's contributions were very earnest.
