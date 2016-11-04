BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Outraged After A Magazine Did "Slanty Eyes" On Instagram

news

People Are Outraged After A Magazine Did "Slanty Eyes" On Instagram

The publication has since issued an apology "to whoever felt offended."

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 4, 2016, at 5:36 p.m. ET

On Wednesday, Glamour Brazil shared a Boomerang Instagram post of employees pulling their eyes "slanty" and bowing to celebrate the end of a special Japanese project.

“And our project of #GlamourInJapan just became real! Here in this fun Boomerang with our slanty eyes is the team that made everything happen,&quot; the Portuguese caption read, before listing the team members involved in the project. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
instagram.com

“And our project of #GlamourInJapan just became real! Here in this fun Boomerang with our slanty eyes is the team that made everything happen," the Portuguese caption read, before listing the team members involved in the project.

For several days after, commenters called their gestures "racist" and demanded the company take the post down.

instagram.com
instagram.com

The post then reached other international audiences. People in the Asian-American community are expressing their bafflement and frustrations online.

Love, from Glamour Brasil. https://t.co/wHVAeBQkIk
Angry Asian Man @angryasianman

Love, from Glamour Brasil. https://t.co/wHVAeBQkIk

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
.@GlamourBR what is the meaning of this??? https://t.co/ycDtAQtJA7
Pan-Asianism @panasianismblog

.@GlamourBR what is the meaning of this??? https://t.co/ycDtAQtJA7

Reply Retweet Favorite
Hey, @glamourmag @GlamourBR. What in the actual fuck? https://t.co/FXogZxiCEY
Shaun | No, Totally! @NoTotally

Hey, @glamourmag @GlamourBR. What in the actual fuck? https://t.co/FXogZxiCEY

Reply Retweet Favorite
.@ESEAsianBeauty this is what Glamour Magazine looks like in its Brazil affiliate. We're trying to raise concern bu… https://t.co/LOIWiJt0be
fab @tuiterdafabi

.@ESEAsianBeauty this is what Glamour Magazine looks like in its Brazil affiliate. We're trying to raise concern bu… https://t.co/LOIWiJt0be

Reply Retweet Favorite

Glamour Brazil finally deleted the post late Friday afternoon.

instagram.com
ADVERTISEMENT
So @GlamourBR tried to delete the evidence but WE GOT THE RACIST RECEIPTS, BOO.
David Yi @seoulcialite

So @GlamourBR tried to delete the evidence but WE GOT THE RACIST RECEIPTS, BOO.

Reply Retweet Favorite

After ongoing backlash, they issued an apology on Twitter. "In relation to that Instagram post published on November 1, about our trip to Japan, we would like to apologize," the tweet said.

Em relação ao post de Instagram publicado em 1 de novembro, sobre nossa viagem ao Japão, gostaríamos de nos desculp… https://t.co/tKNi1RvvJL
Glamour Brasil @GlamourBR

Em relação ao post de Instagram publicado em 1 de novembro, sobre nossa viagem ao Japão, gostaríamos de nos desculp… https://t.co/tKNi1RvvJL

Reply Retweet Favorite

And in the attached image, they added: "We did not have the intention to offend and we want to apologize to whoever felt offended with the post that has been removed."

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, Glamour Brazil apologizes "to the Asian community" and said their "team regrets the incident."

"We apologize to the Asian community and every follower who has been offended by the publication in our Instagram account," Mayana Borzani, a PR spokesperson said.

"Glamour Brazil's team regrets the incident. It does not match the magazine's position or opinions."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT