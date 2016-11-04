People Are Outraged After A Magazine Did "Slanty Eyes" On Instagram

The publication has since issued an apology "to whoever felt offended."

“And our project of #GlamourInJapan just became real! Here in this fun Boomerang with our slanty eyes is the team that made everything happen," the Portuguese caption read, before listing the team members involved in the project.

On Wednesday, Glamour Brazil shared a Boomerang Instagram post of employees pulling their eyes "slanty" and bowing to celebrate the end of a special Japanese project.

For several days after, commenters called their gestures "racist" and demanded the company take the post down.

The post then reached other international audiences. People in the Asian-American community are expressing their bafflement and frustrations online.

.@GlamourBR what is the meaning of this??? https://t.co/ycDtAQtJA7

Hey, @glamourmag @GlamourBR. What in the actual fuck? https://t.co/FXogZxiCEY

.@ESEAsianBeauty this is what Glamour Magazine looks like in its Brazil affiliate. We're trying to raise concern bu… https://t.co/LOIWiJt0be

So @GlamourBR tried to delete the evidence but WE GOT THE RACIST RECEIPTS, BOO.

And in the attached image, they added: "We did not have the intention to offend and we want to apologize to whoever felt offended with the post that has been removed."

After ongoing backlash, they issued an apology on Twitter. "In relation to that Instagram post published on November 1, about our trip to Japan, we would like to apologize," the tweet said.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, Glamour Brazil apologizes "to the Asian community" and said their "team regrets the incident."

"We apologize to the Asian community and every follower who has been offended by the publication in our Instagram account," Mayana Borzani, a PR spokesperson said.

"Glamour Brazil's team regrets the incident. It does not match the magazine's position or opinions."