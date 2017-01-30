People Are Hilariously Calling Out Uber’s CEO For "Snitching" On Other Trump Adviser CEOs
"Uber CEO is that one friend that gets caught in hide and seek and goes ahead to tell you where everyone else is hiding."
On Saturday, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick addressed President Trump's travel and immigration orders in an email to his staff. Kalanick said the company opposes the orders and will compensate affected employees.
In his email, as he mentions and defends his involvement with Trump, Kalanick starts to rattle off the names of other executive members who've also joined Trump's advisory group.
People who noticed the name dropping joked that Kalanick was trying to take people down with him.
And others straight up called him a "snitch" for this one.
They laughed over the effort to also add the other CEOs' positions and companies.
People likened the move to "that one friend" everyone has in their lives. "Uber's CEO is like that kid in the group project who tries to drag the entire group to the ground."
"The CEO of Uber is the dude that got caught cheating, so he snitched on all his boys."
"Uber CEO as a kid."
They imagined him as Recess character Randall.
People interpreted Kalanick's roll-calling in the email many different ways.
