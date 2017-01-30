BuzzFeed News

People Are Hilariously Calling Out Uber’s CEO For "Snitching" On Other Trump Adviser CEOs

People Are Hilariously Calling Out Uber’s CEO For "Snitching" On Other Trump Adviser CEOs

"Uber CEO is that one friend that gets caught in hide and seek and goes ahead to tell you where everyone else is hiding."

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on January 30, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. ET

On Saturday, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick addressed President Trump's travel and immigration orders in an email to his staff. Kalanick said the company opposes the orders and will compensate affected employees.

In his email, as he mentions and defends his involvement with Trump, Kalanick starts to rattle off the names of other executive members who've also joined Trump's advisory group.

People who noticed the name dropping joked that Kalanick was trying to take people down with him.

Dubuisson© @13Dubuisson

Wild Wild Seth @SpikeReeds

And others straight up called him a "snitch" for this one.

Young Manchego @Acquired_Taste

Racial Draft @TheRaceDraft

They laughed over the effort to also add the other CEOs' positions and companies.

Khabazela @Cobhoza

badboy @badb0yky

People likened the move to "that one friend" everyone has in their lives. "Uber's CEO is like that kid in the group project who tries to drag the entire group to the ground."

Hayley Williams @HayleyWi11iams

"Uber CEO is that one friend that gets caught in hide and seek and goes ahead to tell you where everyone else is hiding."

Jëan Gréy @GreyMatterrs

"The CEO of Uber is the dude that got caught cheating, so he snitched on all his boys."

Jas Waters @JasFly

"Uber CEO as a kid."

ben @bluke123

They imagined him as Recess character Randall.

young sosa @chulomang

People interpreted Kalanick's roll-calling in the email many different ways.

Deadass @DeadassPosts

WJ @WMsDiary

💀

DJ KOPEMAN🇬🇭 @djkopeman

