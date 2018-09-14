BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Cracking Up At This Video Of A Weather Channel Reporter Being A Little Dramatic During Hurricane Florence

news

People Are Cracking Up At This Video Of A Weather Channel Reporter Being A Little Dramatic During Hurricane Florence

“And the Oscar goes to...”

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 14, 2018, at 6:16 p.m. ET

Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina on Friday, bringing a real, dangerous threat to millions in its path. However, one moment caught on live TV is giving people some much-needed comic relief.

Twitter user @gourdnibler captured a Weather Channel reporter struggling to stand upright and seemingly holding onto dear life — until the camera pans out a bit and captures two people casually strolling in the background.

So dramatic! Dude from the weather channel bracing for his life, as 2 dudes just stroll past. #HurricaneFlorence
Tony scar. @gourdnibler

So dramatic! Dude from the weather channel bracing for his life, as 2 dudes just stroll past. #HurricaneFlorence

Reply Retweet Favorite

“So dramatic!” the user captioned the clip, which was retweeted tens of thousands of times in just a few hours.

“This is about as nasty as it’s been,” Weather Channel reporter Mike Seidel says as he appears to be losing his footing — or just shifting his footing dramatically.

Twitter: @gourdnibler

People thought Seidel’s performance was superb.

@gourdnibler And he Oscar goes to
𝕶𝖆𝖙 𝕱𝖚𝖑𝖌𝖊𝖓𝖟 @KatbeeFulgenz

@gourdnibler And he Oscar goes to

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others were inspired to share the greatest hits from weather reports like this.

@gourdnibler
NotDarrenRovell @NotDRovell

@gourdnibler

Reply Retweet Favorite
@gourdnibler
Lard of Dorkness @LardFDorkness

@gourdnibler

Reply Retweet Favorite

The clip also inspired people to ask the age-old question, “Why [do] reporters reporting on hurricanes have to stand out in the wind and rain?” And as one user pointed out, “We know that there’s a lot of rain and high winds in a hurricane. Reporters reporting on a house fire don’t stand in the fire.”

@gourdnibler Why to reporters reporting on hurricanes have to stand out in the wind and rain? We know that there’s a lot of rain and high winds in a hurricane. Reporters reporting on a house fire don’t stand in the fire.
Barry Rudd @BarryRudd

@gourdnibler Why to reporters reporting on hurricanes have to stand out in the wind and rain? We know that there’s a lot of rain and high winds in a hurricane. Reporters reporting on a house fire don’t stand in the fire.

Reply Retweet Favorite

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, the Weather Channel defended Seidel’s coverage, saying that he was standing on wet grass and was “undoubtedly exhausted.”

“It’s important to note that the two individuals in the background are walking on concrete, and Mike Seidel is trying to maintain his footing on wet grass, after reporting on-air until 1:00 a.m. ET this morning and is undoubtedly exhausted,” the network said.

And others attempted to defend the reporter, joking that the wind was much weaker just a few feet away.

The wind is weaker 25 feet away. https://t.co/T5F0iV329g
Jim Myers @jbotcher_myers

The wind is weaker 25 feet away. https://t.co/T5F0iV329g

Reply Retweet Favorite

Support our journalism

Help BuzzFeed News reporters expose injustices and keep quality news free.

Contribute
ADVERTISEMENT