Andrew Medina and David Taylor, assistant baseball coaches who served as security monitors during the Parkland shooting, just had their names withdrawn from a list of school district employees.

Two security guards who were accused of not doing enough on Feb. 14 to confront the shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, will not be returning to the district.

Broward County School District Superintendent Robert W. Runcie sent a memo to the school board on Tuesday saying that he was removing Andrew Medina and David Taylor, who also doubled as assistant baseball coaches, from a directory of employee names for the upcoming 2018–2019 school year. A copy of the memo was provided to BuzzFeed News.

The men were put on administrative reassignment earlier this month following the release of Medina's testimony of the day of the shooting, which left 17 people dead. According to his testimony, Medina was the first person to see gunman Nikolas Cruz and proceeded to radio Taylor before he hid in a closet.

Medina and Taylor, who were unarmed, have been the focus of ire after it was revealed that neither of them confronted Cruz on Feb. 14. Medina, 39, also failed to call a "code red" to trigger a lockdown and summon police.