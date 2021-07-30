Olympic TikTok Is The Best

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me , BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about how influencers are battling for your attention. You can sign up here .

My FYP has been populated with athletes sharing what it’s like to be competing and hanging out in Tokyo during the Summer Olympics — and it’s some of the best use of social media IMO.

There are TikToks about how laundry is sorted and distributed and what the cafeteria is like and the kinds of food they’re serving. There’s also some Olympians who are joking about the crackdown on sex at the Games.

The Olympics have been happening since the 17th century, and never before have we had this kind of access to what it’s like behind the scenes. Never before have we gotten to know athletes on their terms — sharing their lives through their own phones and becoming a unique kind of influencer themselves.

I spoke to two US Olympians, rugby players Cody Melphy and Ilona Maher, who’ve been posting all kinds of behind-the-scenes TikToks in the Olympic Village. Their videos are fascinating. They’re fun, compelling people to watch, and they both responded to my request for an interview so quickly. (If people competing in the Olympics in a time zone halfway across the world can respond this swifty, you should be able to text back, I’m just saying.)

Melphy, 28, and Maher, 24, have had TikTok accounts since before arriving in Tokyo, but their videos have recently gone massively viral because they make competing at the highest level of their sport while posting hilarious, cute content online look so easy. (Trying my hand at either one of these things would send me down a stress spiral.)

What struck me was that they both said that their social media accounts aren’t an extra task for them during what is arguably the most critical time of their lives and careers. They both said social media has provided a much-needed relief from both the stressful and the boring parts of being at the Olympics.

“It’s really fun for me. It takes my mind off the games,” said Maher, who’s from Burlington, Vermont, about posting TikToks. “Sometimes I start thinking too hard about the Olympics and our games that I get super stressed. So TikTok has almost been an escape and a way to connect with a ton of people.”

Melphy, who’s from Littleton, Colorado, told me something similar. He said having social media allows him to “express [him]self beyond rugby” and to humanize the intense sport for other people.

Plus, because there are no fans in the stands due to COVID protocols, it gives them that engagement and feedback loop that they’re used to.