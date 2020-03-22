Nearly 19 Million People In Four States Are Under New Stay-At-Home Orders Because Of The Coronavirus

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

On Sunday, the three states' governors and the city's mayor announced stricter restrictions, described as Stay At Home and Stay Home orders, as they attempt to control a rapid spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Ohio, Louisiana, Delaware, and Philadelphia — home to roughly 18.8 million people — were the latest states and cities to order residents to stay home to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

We are now at a new stage. .@DrAmyActon just signed a statewide #StayHome order for Ohioans.

"By doing the #StayHome health order, we can convey the seriousness of this," tweeted Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

Today, I am issuing a statewide Stay at Home order that goes into effect at 5 p.m. Monday, March 23, to further fight the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana, as the number of confirmed cases is now more than 800. #lagov #lalege 📰: https://t.co/wOccTZmd0z

The parameters for the new orders are in line with standards already imposed in other states, including Illinois and California. They also carry the force of law and violations could be charged as crimes.



The orders ban people from gathering in groups and also require businesses to close unless they're deemed essential, such as grocery stores, hospitals, and pharmacies. Restaurants may stay open only to fulfill takeout and delivery orders.

Pennsylvania previously ordered the closure of all businesses except those considered "life-sustaining," and Philadelphia's new order on Sunday clarified some of those categories while also ordering people to stay home except to get groceries, care for family members, obtain medical attention, or other essential personal activities.

Outdoor activities, like walking or running, are still allowed, as long as people don't congregate in crowds.

Governors and local leaders across the US have been pleading with people to comply as cases in almost every state continue to see dramatic upticks in COVID-19 diagnoses. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards retweeted a report that said that his state now has the third highest number of cases across the US.



Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney simplified and amplified the message in a single tweet: