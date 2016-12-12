No, The Soccer Team That Lost 19 In A Plane Crash Won't Be Fined For Not Playing The Finale
Reports are circulating that Chapecoense are being fined nearly $30,000 for failing to field a team in the finals after losing 19 players in the deadly plane crash last month.
Stories published in English on Monday by multiple publications claimed Brazilian soccer club Chapecoense were forced to pay $29,847 in penalties for failing to show up to their championship game — after the team lost 19 players in a plane crash that was supposed to take players to a match against Atlético Nacional de Medellín.
The the Daily News , Mirror UK and Sports Illustrated all ran with the story.
The official CBF account announced the finale of the Brasileirão league, with no mention of a penalty for Chapecoense nor Atlético.
