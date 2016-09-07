Newt Gingrich Started Coughing While Bashing Hillary Clinton For Coughing

The irony was not lost on anyone.

Gringrich called Clinton's health into question several times during the interview, and specifically called the coughing fit "disturbing."

"This coughing stuff, I hope she's alright," he said. "It's a little disturbing primarily because she has to have access to the best doctors in the world."

Hannity made note that Clinton's cough "lasted for four minutes and 20 seconds," adding, "I think we need to know if she's healthy."