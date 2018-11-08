our new looping video app is called byte. launching spring 2019

Vine's co-creator Dom Hofmann has announced that the apparent successor to the defunct Vine app will be launching next year.

Vine 2.0 will be called "Byte."

In a simple and cryptic tweet on Thursday, Hofmann said he's been working on "new looping video app" and that it's slated to be "launching spring 2019."

A new Twitter account was also started for Byte, with just a single tweet waving hi to its new followers sitting on its page.

(If you recall, Twitter shut down Vine two years ago, citing declining user engagement. Vine's cofounder Rus Yusupov appeared to blame Twitter for mishandling the company.)