This Kid Shamed His Mom For Falling Asleep Every Time She Asks For A Snack
We feel for both parties involved.
This is Nick Avallone, a 20-year-old student from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and his mother, Eleanor. "She's a saint," Nick told BuzzFeed News.
But while he was home for the summer, Eleanor developed a bit of a nightly...routine. She'd ask Nick to bring her a snack, but when he'd get up to her room, she'd have almost always fallen asleep.
Nick found it both pretty endearing and ridiculous, so he decided to take pictures and "mom-shame" her.
"I adore my mom beyond words but I have to mom-shame her for always doing this to me," he wrote.
ADVERTISEMENT
Apparently his mom's favorite nightly snack to request is popcorn.
Nick told BuzzFeed News when he informed his mom that she always falls asleep, she laughed and said, "I know, I know."
People online have been laughing at and identifying with his post — moms copping to doing this to their kids too, and kids being reminded of their own moms.
Nick said Eleanor has a really good attitude about it all. "She thought it was funny," he said.
-
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Chicago.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.