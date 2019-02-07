Michelle Rodriguez Defended Liam Neeson By Saying, "His Tongue Was So Far Down Viola Davis’s Throat. You Can’t Call Him A Racist."

While attending the amfAR Gala in New York on Wednesday, Michelle Rodriguez gave some curious and confusing quotes to Vanity Fair in an attempt to defend Liam Neeson after the actor recently shared an account of once seeking revenge against black men.

Referring to Widows, a film she starred in with him last year, Rodriguez vehemently defended Neeson against being labeled as a racist, saying, "Racists don’t make out with the race that they hate."

"It’s all fuckin’ bullshit. Liam Neeson is not a racist,” Rodriguez told a Vanity Fair reporter. "Dude, have you watched Widows? His tongue was so far down Viola Davis’s throat. You can’t call him a racist ever. Racists don’t make out with the race that they hate, especially in the way he does with his tongue — so deep down her throat."

In the film, Neeson and Davis play a husband and wife.

"I don’t care how good of an actor you are," Rodriguez added. "It’s all bullshit. Ignore it. He’s not a racist. He’s a loving man. It’s all lies."