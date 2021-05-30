Three People Were Killed And At Least 26 Wounded In Shootings In Miami

Shooters opened fire at crowds in two separate incidents in the Miami area over the weekend, leaving three people dead, at least 26 people wounded, and prompting a local police chief to call for action on the "epidemic" of gun violence.

On Friday, one person reportedly died and six others were injured at a party and event space in the Overtown and Wynwood area. On Sunday, three assailants wounded at least 20 people, and two people were pronounced dead at a concert in a neighboring city. Both incidents were drive-by shootings, and the suspects are still at large.

According to the Miami Herald, the Miami Police Department was first called to the scene on Friday by an automated system that alerts police to gunfire sounds.



A law enforcement source told the Miami Herald that they suspect "one or two people may have been targeted" by the shooter, but they fired "indiscriminately" into the crowd at the party. Friends and family rushed six wounded attendees to nearby hospitals for minor injuries, while one of them reportedly remains in critical condition.

Miami police did not immediately respond to inquiries from BuzzFeed News.



Then, early on Sunday, the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to calls of a shooting at a banquet hall that had been rented out for a concert in Hialeah, a city in the Miami metropolitan area. Two people were found dead at the scene, with at least 20 people wounded, Miami-Dade police confirmed to BuzzFeed News. They have not yet released the names of the victims, but the two people who died were both men.

Police said at about 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, three people got out of a white SUV, a Nissan Pathfinder, and also began shooting "indiscriminately" into the crowd standing outside the venue before fleeing.

Miami-Dade police director Alfredo Ramirez III told reporters that they used assault rifles and handguns, and it appeared they were targeting someone attending the event as they fired at the crowd. He offered his condolences to the victims, and he also shared his frustration.

"This type of gun violence has to stop," he said. "Every weekend, it's the same thing."

Police are continuing to investigate both incidents and have asked the public to share any information about who is responsible.

The back-to-back mass shootings in the Miami area have left people rattled, and others online are calling for it not to be normalized.

Art Acevedo, the chief of police of the Miami Police Department, tweeted on Saturday — before the second shooting — that the gun crimes happening "on a regular basis across our country" should be treated like a public health crisis.