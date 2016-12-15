BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Teen Might Be The Most Lit Ping Pong Player In The Professional League

news

This Teen Might Be The Most Lit Ping Pong Player In The Professional League

Wang told BuzzFeed News he thinks table tennis is in need of "a little extra spice."

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 15, 2016, at 2:45 p.m. ET

This is 18-year-old Allen Wang, a high school junior in New Jersey. He's older than most of his peers, because he spent two years touring Europe and East Asia as a professional table tennis player.

Allen Wang / instagram.com

Inspired by his dad's passion for the sport, Wang has been seriously playing table tennis since he was 7. He's now a multiple-title holder and an official member of Team USA.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

"The day I was tall enough to see over the table, I grabbed a paddle and started swinging away for fun," Wang said.

He's since been traveling the world and training at a high, intensive level.

He explained that the sport "requires a perfect combination of mentality, physicality and dexterity" to perform at such a professional level.

Above his dexterity and impressive profile, Wang adds a lil' something-something to the sport. Let's just say he keeps his ping pong pimp hand way, way strong. Recently, Wang incorporated a dab into his serve. The video has garnered nearly 20,000 views.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

He's actually been using, and winning points, with the serve.

He's got his whole team dabbing, actually.

Allen Wang / instagram.com
ADVERTISEMENT

Here he is pulling a crazy table tennis move — all for a meme.

Just practicing my serves... 😶👀
@allenwangusa

Just practicing my serves... 😶👀

Reply Retweet Favorite

He also performs various trick shots that have amassed thousands of views on his Instagram. Wang shares these swaggy stunts on his social media accounts in order to get more people hyped about table tennis.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @allenwang

"Compared to most major sports in the US, table tennis does not attract many fans," he said. "Which is why I decided to take it into my own hands to generate more interest."

"I think that the sport needs a little extra spice," he added.

"Winning tournaments is fun, but what really motivates me most is the excitement and joy I see on people’s faces," he said.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @allenwang

Wang's ultimate goal is to qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympic team, but right now he is "focusing on school," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT