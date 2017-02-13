BuzzFeed News

People Are Still Living For Schoolboy Q's Matching "Girl Power" Look With His Daughter At The Grammys

Dad Of The Year, Best Dressed, or Man Of The Year, whichever. But he gets it.

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on February 13, 2017, at 11:52 a.m. ET

"Best Rap Album" nominee ScHoolboy Q showed up to the Grammy Awards on Sunday accompanied by his daughter Joy. Q, in a "Girl Power" hoodie to match his daughter's pink Gucci suit, got dressed with intent.

Before the show, the rapper adorably snapped his daughter serving lewks in her tiny, tailored pink suit. Some even thought the suit was a nod to the late Prince.
Before the show, the rapper adorably snapped his daughter serving lewks in her tiny, tailored pink suit.

Some even thought the suit was a nod to the late Prince.

And everyone who watched him and Joy work the red carpet together were inhaled with new life.

Schoolboy Q is so real for this one...
Petty DeVos @weekend3warrior

Schoolboy Q is so real for this one...

Reply Retweet Favorite
I love everything about this. @ScHoolboyQ #GRAMMYs
Charlotte Freitag @Char_lxtte

I love everything about this. @ScHoolboyQ #GRAMMYs

Reply Retweet Favorite

People thought both the obvious and more understated messages in the matching outfits were "beautiful" and proves he "gets it."

This is beautiful #GirlPower #GRAMMYs
Carlos X @CarlosNotWeird

This is beautiful #GirlPower #GRAMMYs

Reply Retweet Favorite
YUNG EBONY🍒🍒🍒 @DIIJAHHHH

But @ScHoolboyQ and his daughter are serving me daddy daughter looks and I'm here for it.
YUNG EBONY🍒🍒🍒 @DIIJAHHHH

But @ScHoolboyQ and his daughter are serving me daddy daughter looks and I'm here for it.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ScHoolboy Q gets it... #GRAMMYs
Karen Civil @KarenCivil

ScHoolboy Q gets it... #GRAMMYs

Reply Retweet Favorite

They thought this deserved the "best dressed" award — if not at least a serious contender for consideration.

Morris Yay &amp;do lines @dances

UR MANS SCHOOLBOY Q CAME WITH HIS DAUGHTER HAD HER IN A PINK GUCCI SUIT AND HIS HOODIE BEST DRESSED CONTENDER…
Morris Yay &amp;do lines @dances

UR MANS SCHOOLBOY Q CAME WITH HIS DAUGHTER HAD HER IN A PINK GUCCI SUIT AND HIS HOODIE BEST DRESSED CONTENDER… https://t.co/3c1gaaWqqV

Reply Retweet Favorite
The Lisha Kim @lishakim

SCHOOLBOY Q AND HIS DAUGHTER WIN BEST DRESSED. IT'S OVER. IT'S CANCELLED. 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕 #GirlPower
The Lisha Kim @lishakim

SCHOOLBOY Q AND HIS DAUGHTER WIN BEST DRESSED. IT'S OVER. IT'S CANCELLED. 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕 #GirlPower https://t.co/2bOInX6swm

Reply Retweet Favorite
goth princess @vivaputa

SCHOOLBOY Q &amp;&amp; his daughter!! BEST DRESSED 💖😭
goth princess @vivaputa

SCHOOLBOY Q &amp;&amp; his daughter!! BEST DRESSED 💖😭

Reply Retweet Favorite

Even though the rapper didn't score a Grammy, people thought he and his daughter at least deserved to show out on stage.

desp @bigracks

i hope schoolboy q wins something just so him and his daughter can go on stage
desp @bigracks

i hope schoolboy q wins something just so him and his daughter can go on stage

Reply Retweet Favorite

And all the credits for being a badass dad.

Have we nominated Schoolboy Q for father of the year yet?
OMG, LaJethro @LaJethroJenkins

Have we nominated Schoolboy Q for father of the year yet?

Reply Retweet Favorite
Gray @dailygray

Schoolboy Q the best father in the rap game
Gray @dailygray

Schoolboy Q the best father in the rap game

Reply Retweet Favorite
(Or...y'know, just win a Grammy. Because craft-wise, he deserved it too.)

I feel Schoolboy Q deserves a Grammy
Jeffrey. @JefeQuayson

I feel Schoolboy Q deserves a Grammy

Reply Retweet Favorite
(schoolboy q's album was really fucking excellent)
Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano

(schoolboy q's album was really fucking excellent)

Reply Retweet Favorite

But as far as being a dad to Joy, Q is a real inspiration.

hilα @ludinnnxo

the way schoolboy q roasts his daughter is literally gunna be me as a parent
hilα @ludinnnxo

the way schoolboy q roasts his daughter is literally gunna be me as a parent

Reply Retweet Favorite

😭❤️

Lulu @sheslulu

@ScHoolboyQ trolling his daughter on SnapChat 😅
Lulu @sheslulu

@ScHoolboyQ trolling his daughter on SnapChat 😅

Reply Retweet Favorite
