Logan Paul Fans Freaked Out Over Rumors That The YouTuber Is Appearing On "Ellen" But They're Not True

The rumors began after a video from DramaAlert, a YouTube channel hosted by a man who is known as Keemstar. Keemstar makes videos about the latest in the chaotic realm of internet celebrity.

In a video on Friday, Keemstar said another vlogger, Mike Majlak, was filming in Logan Paul's home and filmed footage of a whiteboard titled "Action Plan."

"If you look closely on the whiteboard you can clearly see on Wednesday, it says gradually return to YouTube," Keemstar says.

The footage again cuts to the whiteboard as he says: "Apparently he's gonna be on the Ellen Show." Keemstar also said it was rumored Paul was going to appear on Dr. Phil.

Paul's camp did not return BuzzFeed News' request for comment about his return and his possible appearance on these shows. YouTube, similarly, did not respond to a request for comment.