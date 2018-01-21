Logan Paul Fans Freaked Out Over Rumors That The YouTuber Is Appearing On "Ellen" But They're Not True
Fans of Logan Paul, who call themselves the "Logang," lost it over Paul's rumored appearances, and return to YouTube, over the weekend.
Fans of Logan Paul have been freaking out over rumors he will make a big comeback with appearances on "Ellen" and "Dr. Phil," but representatives for both shows told BuzzFeed News he is not scheduled to be on either.
The "Logangsters," were alerted to the Keemstar video and began to lose it.
An account called "Logang For Life," uploaded the clip from the vlog and people were insanely excited.
"At last he's coming back," one person commented on the YouTube video. "#LOGANG4LIFE," another person responded.
"Logasm <3," someone else said.
"Proof," someone said.
Pretty excited!
Someone else was like...
But sorry Logang, neither appearance is happening, at least at this point. Representative Melissa Little Padgitt of "Ellen" told BuzzFeed News in a statement that Logan Paul is not booked to be a guest.
Jerry J. Sharell, Executive Director of Communications on Dr. Phil, told BuzzFeed News "this is not true" about a possible Paul appearance.
Still, as of Sunday morning, fans and internet sleuths are flooding Ellen's mentions and creating new, fake information surrounding the rumor. One fan page went so far as to broadcast a time for Paul's "appearance" on the show.
Those not in the "Logang" were @-ing "Ellen" and spamming their mentions—taking issue with what they think is Paul's upcoming appearance.
Sorry, Logang, looks like his return will have to be recalculated. And everyone else, stop freaking out!
