A man from Lithuania named Evaldas Rimasauskas pleaded guilty to wire fraud after he was indicted for scamming over $100 million out of companies like Facebook and Google.



According to the indictment, filed in New York's Southern District Court on Friday, from 2013 to 2015, Rimasauskas "orchestrated a fraudulent business email compromise scheme to deceive various companies ... into wiring millions of dollars" to a Taiwanese company he was impersonating.



Rimasauskas doctored a number of legal documents, like invoices and contracts, that were apparently believable enough to the giant tech companies, who fulfilled them.

The indictment alleged that he would then quickly transfer the funds to different bank accounts he had set up around the world in places like Latvia, Cyprus, Slovakia, Lithuania, Hungary, and Hong Kong.



Last week, Rimasauskas submitted his guilty plea to one count of wire fraud. He's been ordered to forfeit nearly $50 million. ($49,738,559.41 to be exact.)



He has also been charged with two counts of aggravated identity theft and several counts of money laundering.



A person familiar with the case told Bloomberg Rimasauskas's ballsy scheme had Google pay about $23 million in 2013 and Facebook pay about $98 million in 2015.

He will be sentenced later this year, according to Bloomberg. BuzzFeed News has contacted Rimasauskas's attorney for comment.