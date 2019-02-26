Rapper Lil Xan And His Pregnant Girlfriend Are Being Accused Of Sharing Fake Ultrasound Photos Allegedly Pulled From Google

"This is our baby at nine weeks," Annie Smith claimed in a YouTube vlog, while showing multiple ultrasound images.

Rapper Lil Xan, whose real name is Nicholas Diego Leanos, and girlfriend, Annie Smith, are being accused by fans of sharing fake ultrasound photos of their unborn child. Smith and Leanos announced the pregnancy earlier this month on Instagram — just five months after the rapper's very publicized and messy split from Noah Cyrus. On Friday, Smith shared purported ultrasound photos of her and Leanos' child via a vlog on her YouTube channel called "FIRST BABY PICTURES!!" In the video, she states she's about nine weeks pregnant. She then scrolls through a series of ultrasound images saved on her phone. Leanos appears throughout the vlog, commenting on the ultrasound. He jokes the baby already resembles him and asks, "where his dick at?"

"This is our baby, these are the first photos we've got of the baby," Smith says, while showing them to the camera. "I went to the doctor's yesterday for a different reason, and they ended up... checking up on the baby, and we found out we were a little bit further along than we thought...this is our baby at nine weeks." Congratulatory messages poured in from fans throughout the weekend. However, by Monday, celebrations turned into suspicions. Fan and gossip accounts began to claim there was a close resemblance between the couple's ultrasound photos, and photos that crop up at the top of Google when you search for terms like, "week 9 ultrasound." The Instagram account Xanarchy Tea placed images pulled from Google on top of the images on Smith's iPhone. They claimed "these photos literally line up perfectly."

Others are also googling similar terms and tweeting about the results. People are now accusing the couple of sharing fake medical photos of their child. Some have even accused the couple of faking the pregnancy altogether. "How fucking dumb can y’all be actually believing this," some are commenting on the controversy. Smith and Leanos have not yet addressed the accusations publicly, but comments underneath the YouTube video have since been disabled. Comments on recent Instagram posts from both Smith and Leanos have also been recently disabled. However, that did not stop fans from speaking on the matter in other, older public posts. People are flooding Smith's posts, demanding she address the rumors. "Are you really using fake ultrasounds?" one Instagram user asked. "Disgusting, faking a pregnancy is absolutely disgusting," another added.