"Let's Talk About Race" Became Its Own Hilarious Meme During The Debate
"Let's talk about race" [throws body out window].
The presidential debate on Monday covered a lot of expected topics and ground (job security, the environment, that goddamned tax return). And then it was time to address racial tensions in America.
That's when moderator Lester Holt made the transition with this quote.
And you could hear the country collectively hold their breaths, clutch their pearls, and/or release a low, deep, helpless groan.
People either, at that point, were bracing themselves for the worst...
Or were feeling intense second-hand anxiety for Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.
A lot of people wanted to advise them to just ABANDON SHIP.
Meanwhile, people who have been ready to "talk about race," were ready.
And the rest of us were just here for the show.
Some people also weren't too impressed with Trump's answer.
But, at a great meme came out of it.
