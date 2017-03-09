BuzzFeed News

A Fake News Site Has Been Using Rappers' Mug Shots On Unrelated Stories And People Are Trolling

Y'all are actually going to make DMX lose his mind.

By Tanya Chen

Posted on March 9, 2017, at 2:09 p.m. ET

Breitbart Insider, a fake, parody news site of Breitbart, published a story in late February claiming a Somali immigrant was arrested on six counts of sexual battery before he was "finally [...] deported under Trump’s Border Enforcement."

&quot;We take an AMERICAN approach to the news,&quot; the site touts in their &quot;About Me&quot; page. The site&#x27;s listed CEO and founder — &quot;Reagan Paul&quot; — actually depicts Australian politician Andrew Ronalds. And its Vice President &quot;Eric Teagan&quot; uses a photo of German actor and author Andreas Kaufmann.The rest of the team&#x27;s photos are also tied to other people.
brietbartinsider.com

"We take an AMERICAN approach to the news," the site touts in their "About Me" page.

The site's listed CEO and founder — "Reagan Paul" — actually depicts Australian politician Andrew Ronalds. And its Vice President "Eric Teagan" uses a photo of German actor and author Andreas Kaufmann.

The rest of the team's photos are also tied to other people.

Another problem: Breitbart Insider ran the story with the mug shots of rapper DMX.

google.com

And anonymous commenters on the site are trolling hard.

brietbartinsider.com
brietbartinsider.com
They're throwing around DMX lyrics and general, growly DMX-isms.

brietbartinsider.com

And reworking DMX tracks for our current political climate.

brietbartinsider.com
Stop. (This is not a Somali migrant) Drop. (This is DMX) Shut 'em down, open up shop (Written by a fake Breitba… https://t.co/6s9U26SZXW
Esther Lee @EstherYuHsiLee

Stop. (This is not a Somali migrant) Drop. (This is DMX) Shut 'em down, open up shop (Written by a fake Breitba… https://t.co/6s9U26SZXW

Facebook: search
According to CrowdTangle, the story currently has over 57,000 Facebook engagements, and has been shared widely across social platforms. Many people were duped and believed it was run on the hard-right news site Breitbart.

Holy shit. I had no idea DMX was a Somali migrant. Thanks, Breitbart.
Siraj Hashmi @SirajAHashmi

Holy shit. I had no idea DMX was a Somali migrant. Thanks, Breitbart.

Dear Mainstream Media: Do Better, Be Brave! As Breitbart racists can't tell DMX from Somalia-Phobia #FakeNews is th… https://t.co/LuyL5Lbm7F
Carla @Tuniekc

Dear Mainstream Media: Do Better, Be Brave! As Breitbart racists can't tell DMX from Somalia-Phobia #FakeNews is th… https://t.co/LuyL5Lbm7F

Fellow rapper Immortal Technique couldn't even believe it. "Is it April 1st," he tweeted.

Are you serious? Is it April 1st. Lol
Immortal Technique @ImmortalTech

Are you serious? Is it April 1st. Lol

Breitbart Insider seems unfazed and has been doubling down. In a story about a "Moslem teenager" on Wednesday, they published the story with rapper Tyga's mug shot.

brietbartinsider.com
OMG THIS ARTICLE I CANT FUCKIN BREATHE ISNT THAT TYGA https://t.co/opx0llBipT
Dicki Minaj @MissDickiMinaj

OMG THIS ARTICLE I CANT FUCKIN BREATHE ISNT THAT TYGA https://t.co/opx0llBipT

And in what appears to be the only photo correctly identifying a rapper, it falsely alleged rapper Rick Ross was linked to ISIS and was arrested for plotting to kill President Trump.

brietbartinsider.com

This is all to say this particular fake, satirical site has found its ...niche. But please leave DMX alone.

@BJStrongArmAHoe @TheBpDShow ?
olazzcaes @theartofcaesar

@BJStrongArmAHoe @TheBpDShow ?

