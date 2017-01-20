BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

As Obama And Biden Officially Leave Office, Here Are Their Very Last Presidential Memes

news / viral

As Obama And Biden Officially Leave Office, Here Are Their Very Last Presidential Memes

Biden: "I switched the oaths." Obama: "You what?" Biden: "It's in Russian."

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 20, 2017, at 1:39 p.m. ET

During Barack Obama and Joe Biden's last months and moments in office, the former POTUS and veep's friendship and partnership have become a huge meme.

Obama: Trump is our next President. Biden:
ℬrandon @Jus1Nyt

Obama: Trump is our next President. Biden:

Reply Retweet Favorite
Obama: Wave at the people, Joe. Biden: IMMA POINT AT'EM Obama: Please just wave. Biden:
Reverend Scott @Reverend_Scott

Obama: Wave at the people, Joe. Biden: IMMA POINT AT'EM Obama: Please just wave. Biden:

Reply Retweet Favorite

Even the moment when Obama surprised Biden with a Medal of Freedom has been turned into a beautifully pure meme.

Biden: not Slytherin ... not Slytherin Obama: Joe, this isn't-- Biden: ... not Slytherin ... Obama: yo… https://t.co/38osS5xRmF
Caleb Gardner @calebgardner

Biden: not Slytherin ... not Slytherin Obama: Joe, this isn't-- Biden: ... not Slytherin ... Obama: yo… https://t.co/38osS5xRmF

Reply Retweet Favorite

So, as the two officially stepped out of the White House, of course the internet commemorated the event.

Joe: “We can push both of them over the edge” Obama: “Joe…” Biden: “K, I’m gonna do it..” #Inauguration
Mr. Ross @rossbruce

Joe: “We can push both of them over the edge” Obama: “Joe…” Biden: “K, I’m gonna do it..” #Inauguration

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

"I switched the oaths..."

Biden: "I switched the oaths" Obama: "You what?" Biden: ... Obama: ... Biden: "It's in Russian"
Savage Biden @SavageBiden

Biden: "I switched the oaths" Obama: "You what?" Biden: ... Obama: ... Biden: "It's in Russian"

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I'll drop that mf."

Obama: Alright Joe, this is it... Biden: Donald better not get in my face... Obama: Joe... Biden: i'll drop that mf… https://t.co/8sCgJKX4hi
King. @Yerzzus

Obama: Alright Joe, this is it... Biden: Donald better not get in my face... Obama: Joe... Biden: i'll drop that mf… https://t.co/8sCgJKX4hi

Reply Retweet Favorite

"What if we just don't leave, they can't make us."

Biden: What if we just don't leave, they can't make us Obama: Joe we can't just- Biden: Call me Rosa Parks cause… https://t.co/1V5UdEhe0Z
Savage Biden @SavageBiden

Biden: What if we just don't leave, they can't make us Obama: Joe we can't just- Biden: Call me Rosa Parks cause… https://t.co/1V5UdEhe0Z

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Nah, fk that."

Biden- "He stared you down when you left" Obama- "Joe relax sit down" Biden- "Nah, Fk that"
Marcus @OpTic_MBoZe

Biden- "He stared you down when you left" Obama- "Joe relax sit down" Biden- "Nah, Fk that"

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Trump: "In 8 years we will look back..." Biden "Did he just say 8?" Obama: "Joe sit down..." Biden: "nah fuck that"
Brandon Grych 🌊 @BrandonGrych

Trump: "In 8 years we will look back..." Biden "Did he just say 8?" Obama: "Joe sit down..." Biden: "nah fuck that"

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Joe..."

Biden: So this is it Obama: Yep Biden: Are you sure we can't just hide in the basement Obama: Joe #InaugurationDay
Emma @politics_n_prep

Biden: So this is it Obama: Yep Biden: Are you sure we can't just hide in the basement Obama: Joe #InaugurationDay

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Joe..."

Obama: "Come on, buddy. Time to go." Joe: "I locked all the doors and gave him the wrong keys." Obama "Joe..." Joe… https://t.co/1tC8gL2JnE
Motivational Biden @MotivationBiden

Obama: "Come on, buddy. Time to go." Joe: "I locked all the doors and gave him the wrong keys." Obama "Joe..." Joe… https://t.co/1tC8gL2JnE

Reply Retweet Favorite

"You smell that?"

Biden: You smell that? Obama: Joe ... shh.. Biden: First day as president and he's already shittin his pants.
Savage Biden @SavageBiden

Biden: You smell that? Obama: Joe ... shh.. Biden: First day as president and he's already shittin his pants.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

"Guess what?"

Biden: guess what ? Obama: what Joe Biden: it’s Friday; you ain’t got no job… and you ain’t got shit to do.
JayRiddle @DRiddle__

Biden: guess what ? Obama: what Joe Biden: it’s Friday; you ain’t got no job… and you ain’t got shit to do.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I guess this is goodbye."

OBAMA: I guess this is goodbye. Shake my hand, Joe. BIDEN: IMMA HUG YOU OBAMA: Just shake my hand- BIDEN:
Reverend Scott @Reverend_Scott

OBAMA: I guess this is goodbye. Shake my hand, Joe. BIDEN: IMMA HUG YOU OBAMA: Just shake my hand- BIDEN:

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Thanks Obama."

Obama: Joe. Biden: Thanks Obama. #ThankYouObama
Write About Now @wanpoetry

Obama: Joe. Biden: Thanks Obama. #ThankYouObama

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT