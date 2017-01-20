As Obama And Biden Officially Leave Office, Here Are Their Very Last Presidential Memes
Biden: "I switched the oaths." Obama: "You what?" Biden: "It's in Russian."
During Barack Obama and Joe Biden's last months and moments in office, the former POTUS and veep's friendship and partnership have become a huge meme.
Even the moment when Obama surprised Biden with a Medal of Freedom has been turned into a beautifully pure meme.
So, as the two officially stepped out of the White House, of course the internet commemorated the event.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I switched the oaths..."
"I'll drop that mf."
"What if we just don't leave, they can't make us."
"Nah, fk that."
ADVERTISEMENT
"Joe..."
"Joe..."
"You smell that?"
ADVERTISEMENT
"Guess what?"
"I guess this is goodbye."
"Thanks Obama."
-
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Chicago.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.