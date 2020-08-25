Kimberly Guilfoyle's speech at the Republican National Convention on Monday night — in which she began yelling and grew increasingly louder — has inspired a new "challenge." People are now screaming parts of her speech at home and in public.



The Fox News personality turned Trump surrogate spent much of her speech, which was prerecorded, according to NBC News, fearmongering, trashing the state of California, and hitting other big Trump talking points.

She concluded her performance by yelling "Ladies and gentlemen, leaders and fighters for freedom and liberty and the American dream, the best is yet to come" to an empty arena.



The volume and overall spirit of Guilfoyle's soliloquy instantly became a meme.