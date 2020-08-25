 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

The Very Severe Kimberly Guilfoyle Speech At The RNC Is Now A Meme Where People Yell Into The Void

Trending

The Very Severe Kimberly Guilfoyle Speech At The RNC Is Now A Meme Where People Yell Into The Void

Just like her actual speech, you may want to turn the volume down to watch the #GuilfoyleChallenge.

By Tanya Chen

Picture of Tanya Chen Tanya Chen BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 25, 2020, at 2:01 p.m. ET

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

Kimberly Guilfoyle's speech at the Republican National Convention on Monday night — in which she began yelling and grew increasingly louder — has inspired a new "challenge." People are now screaming parts of her speech at home and in public.

The Fox News personality turned Trump surrogate spent much of her speech, which was prerecorded, according to NBC News, fearmongering, trashing the state of California, and hitting other big Trump talking points.

She concluded her performance by yelling "Ladies and gentlemen, leaders and fighters for freedom and liberty and the American dream, the best is yet to come" to an empty arena.

The volume and overall spirit of Guilfoyle's soliloquy instantly became a meme.

Walt Disney knew! 😳 #Guilfoylechallenge
Sweetie @phutc7274

Walt Disney knew! 😳 #Guilfoylechallenge

Reply Retweet Favorite

Following the speech, Twitter user @DBF_NYC re-created the last seconds of it by screaming it in public. He hashtagged his video #Guilfoylechallenge.

The video has already been reshared over 10,000 times, and it's inspired other people to do the same.

#Guilfoylechallenge
Deon🌹 @DBF_NYC

#Guilfoylechallenge

Reply Retweet Favorite

Ryan Prominski, 39, of Detroit said he saw @DBF_NYC's original video "and absolutely died laughing."

He told BuzzFeed News his first thought was to wake his cats up by screaming the speech, "but that's not cool," he said, laughing.

"[I] scrapped the thought, and was like, 'Maggie is right there,'" he said of his daughter. Ryan recorded himself yelling in her direction.

#GuilfoyleChallenge family style
Ryan Prominski @realryanpro

#GuilfoyleChallenge family style

Reply Retweet Favorite

"It's important to laugh," he added. "At this point, as a Democrat, it's part of the survival kit."

People are now screaming into their phones, at their family members and pets, and into the void.

#Guilfoylechallenge Looking forward to the future. 👀
hypothetical friend @FamFolks

#Guilfoylechallenge Looking forward to the future. 👀

Reply Retweet Favorite
@shannonrwatts #Guilfoylechallenge accepted
Jenniferly @docjenmd

@shannonrwatts #Guilfoylechallenge accepted

Reply Retweet Favorite
#Guilfoylechallenge doggy style.
Matt Gaetz’ Liver 🍸 @MattGaetzLiver

#Guilfoylechallenge doggy style.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The challenge only began taking off on Tuesday morning. The best is yet to come.


ADVERTISEMENT