I will teach a course at the Art Institute of Chicago and the American Academy of Art

@kanyewest Now I know where to go to college

Some imagined what Professor West would be like leading a college course.

However, in a statement to BuzzFeed News on Monday, the School of the Art Institute of Chicago said there's no plan to have Kanye teach at the school.

"We're flattered that Mr. West would have an interest in teaching emerging artists and designers at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, however, Mr. West is not currently teaching at SAIC, and at this time, there are no plans for him to do so," Bree Witt, the director of communications at the school, said.

BuzzFeed News followed up to make extra, extra sure West did not mean to reference any other school or entity.