DO NOT DO THIS. DO NOT DO WHAT LAWRENCE DID.

This is Lawrence Guo from San Leandro, California. On Tuesday he was hanging out with a friend when he tried opening a bottle of rosé and the corkscrew broke.

Guo told BuzzFeed News they first tried it with a lighter, but since the flame was not strong enough, they went with...the kitchen stove.

And on a low-medium heat, he and his friend slowly tilted the neck of the bottle toward the flame...

...and, well, spoiler alert: It did not work. In fact, it turned out to be a very dangerous attempt at uncorking anything.

As you can see, a stove top wasn't exactly a proper substitute for a blowtorch used in a controlled setting, for a controlled amount of time, in those YouTube "hack" videos. And the results were disastrous.

"I expected the cork to come out of the neck of the bottle before the glass exploded," Guo said. "I assumed it may have been from thermal shock and glass molecules expanded at a high rate due to the heat, or from the vapor pressure build-up from the liquid 'cause there was some condensation on the bottle at the top."