People Are Going Nuts Over This "Ugly Cat" After Her Owner Shared Hilariously Warped Pics

news

LEAVE BUDDY ALONE.

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 14, 2017, at 1:19 p.m. ET

Folks online are dying over these photos 13-year-old Gillian Breanna from Mobile, Alabama, shared of her cat Buddy on Monday. "My cat is so ugly," Gillian captioned the tweet.

my cat is so ugly
gillian @watrprks

my cat is so ugly

People agreed — nervously. The photos of Buddy were met with a lot of "...oh" reactions.

not to be mean but i never wanna see this again https://t.co/90bmScjQ14
deej. @deshachrist

not to be mean but i never wanna see this again https://t.co/90bmScjQ14

Oh non :( https://t.co/mRN1itffZf
sIoM @MathisMoisy

Oh non :( https://t.co/mRN1itffZf

And pretty blatant "no thank yous."

@Deschamps_Adele @somenuggets what the fuck is that
gillian @watrprks

@Deschamps_Adele @somenuggets what the fuck is that

Wow you are not lying that just might be the ugliest mf cat I have ever seen https://t.co/MtnYXm7qmF
stroke my cactus @GENTRIFlCATlON

Wow you are not lying that just might be the ugliest mf cat I have ever seen https://t.co/MtnYXm7qmF

@watrprks @videonery u sure thats even a cat lmao
Nathan @NathanCSGO_

@watrprks @videonery u sure thats even a cat lmao

And many, many comments about who and what Buddy looks like. "Squidward's house," for example.

This cat looks like squidwards house https://t.co/GrQYxo1lum
Chip @cancer_rising

This cat looks like squidwards house https://t.co/GrQYxo1lum

"Ross Geller."

why does this cat look like ross geller https://t.co/WHQ0HiK4oI
hope harcourt @gratiartis

why does this cat look like ross geller https://t.co/WHQ0HiK4oI

"A white man named Steve."

why your cat look like a white man named steve https://t.co/L9Y23RVrPK
if she🤰🏾im gone🛫 @whotfislarry

why your cat look like a white man named steve https://t.co/L9Y23RVrPK

"Kylo Ren from Star Wars."

This cat looks like fucking Kylo Ren from Star Wars https://t.co/f40hjQogvi
liam @LiamShinners

This cat looks like fucking Kylo Ren from Star Wars https://t.co/f40hjQogvi

"Left Brain from Odd Future."

DAWG THIS CAT LOOK LIKE LEFT BRAIN FROM OF LMFAOOOO https://t.co/6HmyLx5mN4
nay @chamorrita__

DAWG THIS CAT LOOK LIKE LEFT BRAIN FROM OF LMFAOOOO https://t.co/6HmyLx5mN4

Left Brain got tagged and compared to Buddy so much by his friends, he even tweeted about it.

people sayin i look like this cat on the web right now, lol the world crazy https://t.co/PCELLhBxuL
thatniggaleft @leftbrainnn

people sayin i look like this cat on the web right now, lol the world crazy https://t.co/PCELLhBxuL

Someone actually printed the photo of Buddy out and taped it to their wall.

@watrprks I love waking up to this every morning
henlo stinky ANSON @seunggaylee

@watrprks I love waking up to this every morning

And the photos were being used as DIY Snapchat filters.

@fattietyler
court; 107 @regionaIatbet

@fattietyler

And banners.

@watrprks
clo @all_time_cloo

@watrprks

Gillian's tweet even had other cat owners hilariously and sadly relating to it, calling out their cats.

@watrprks same
dylan @challengrdeep

@watrprks same

@watrprks mine is too
summer @regionaljosh

@watrprks mine is too

And other, smugger owners proudly claiming they "can't relate."

@watrprks can't relate
SYE @syewang

@watrprks can't relate

.@watrprks can't relate
nassim @focusonbiebur

.@watrprks can't relate

But unfortunately — or fortunately, for you Buddy! — Gillian told BuzzFeed News she actually used a photo-warping filter when she took the photos. "I thought it would be funny," she explained, and then shared a photo of what Buddy looks like normally.

Gillian Breanna
While Gillian is "shocked" by how viral her tweet became, she does want to make it clear that she wasn't trying to be mean about Buddy — "I love her very much," she said.

Please don't be mean to ur cat https://t.co/4y2p8tf3cR
Dan Curtin @Dan_Curtin

Please don't be mean to ur cat https://t.co/4y2p8tf3cR

The warped photos of Buddy drew a lot of love and support from people too — many of whom still thought she was "beautiful."

@tonymartin82211 @DanBevz i do 😘
gillian @watrprks

@tonymartin82211 @DanBevz i do 😘

@watrprks ur cat is cute dont call it ugly
h @liamsjournals

@watrprks ur cat is cute dont call it ugly

He's great and I love him https://t.co/W3cP9VGhrb
Ryan Broderick @broderick

He's great and I love him https://t.co/W3cP9VGhrb

Because, c'mon, we can all relate to Buddy's misfortune with that one truly unflattering photo everyone has had taken.

Gillian Breanna
Gillian Breanna

"Snapchat vs. Instagram"

"When you open your phone to the front-facing camera"

"Me when I wake up vs. one hour in the bathroom"

