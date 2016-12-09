BuzzFeed News

People Are Holding Onto J. Cole's Album Like It's Their Last Breath Of Air In 2016

Apparently, Jermaine Cole has "saved this nightmare of 2016" all while offering to put away our laundry.

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on December 9, 2016, at 12:34 p.m. ET

J. Cole has dropped his much-anticipated album, 4 Your Eyez Only, and at its release, he's proven just how much anticipation — nay, need — there was for it. People are saying the rapper single-handedly "saved" the disparaging, embarrassing, distressing year that was 2016.

J. Cole saved 2016
bash🕊 @bashirsultan7

J. Cole saved 2016

J. Cole just saved the whole year of 2016
B R A D Y @BradyCampFire

J. Cole just saved the whole year of 2016

Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images

Of course, Cole's album came at a moment when people are both reflecting on the year, and anxious about the state of affairs and what next year will bring.

G.O.A.T. @DonCapra

2016 was a big fat L until J. Cole dropped this album. 4 Your Eyez Only saved 2016. 😩
G.O.A.T. @DonCapra

2016 was a big fat L until J. Cole dropped this album. 4 Your Eyez Only saved 2016. 😩

Jagmeet Singh @theJagmeetSingh

When that new J. Cole 🔥 drops just in time for the holidays and saves 2016..👍🏽
Jagmeet Singh @theJagmeetSingh

When that new J. Cole 🔥 drops just in time for the holidays and saves 2016..👍🏽

And it's being treated like an oxygen tank for 2016.

@JervanF

The only W 2016 took was this J.Cole album.. #4YourEyezOnly
@JervanF

The only W 2016 took was this J.Cole album.. #4YourEyezOnly

"2016 is such a trash year tbh" J Cole:
It's Her Birthday 👑 @tru_melo

"2016 is such a trash year tbh" J Cole:

OMStoppable. @Omar__Atif

J.Cole just saved 2016 with a last minute buzzer beater #4YourEyezOnly
OMStoppable. @Omar__Atif

J.Cole just saved 2016 with a last minute buzzer beater #4YourEyezOnly

Fans and listeners are thanking the rapper — out of both appreciation and, well, desperation.

The_Robakabra @The_Robakabra

Dear J. Cole, Honestly, we Your Cole World fans would like to say Thank You. 2016 might have just been saved. Sincerely, Us #4YourEyezOnly
The_Robakabra @The_Robakabra

Dear J. Cole, Honestly, we Your Cole World fans would like to say Thank You. 2016 might have just been saved. Sincerely, Us #4YourEyezOnly

Thank you, J.Cole 😭😭😭😭
PD @palomaarlene

Thank you, J.Cole 😭😭😭😭

UGene @EugeneGlukh

2016 was an excruciatingly horrible year but the music was amazing. Thank you J. Cole for closing out the year with 🔥
UGene @EugeneGlukh

2016 was an excruciatingly horrible year but the music was amazing. Thank you J. Cole for closing out the year with 🔥

Emily✨ @_emwho

Everyone say thank you to j cole for giving us a Christmas miracle in this nightmare of 2016.
Emily✨ @_emwho

Everyone say thank you to j cole for giving us a Christmas miracle in this nightmare of 2016.

Jermaine also offered other forms of support and solace.

"I wanna fold clothes for you" -J. Cole, 2016
isaiah from legends @isaiahrod_11

"I wanna fold clothes for you" -J. Cole, 2016

...Which people also treated like church.

Jade. @Jadeyyx_

I SAID I WANNA FOLD CLOTHES FOR YOU
Jade. @Jadeyyx_

I SAID I WANNA FOLD CLOTHES FOR YOU

I WANNA FOLD CLOTHES FOR YOU I WANNA MAKE YOU FEEL GOOD
J • E V E R Y D A Y @MetalfaceJAE

I WANNA FOLD CLOTHES FOR YOU I WANNA MAKE YOU FEEL GOOD

rasa @rasaforati

"i wanna fold clothes for you" &gt; "i love you"
rasa @rasaforati

"i wanna fold clothes for you" &gt; "i love you"

Nicholas 🌴 @nicholas_w13

Dear Mr. J Cole, You can fold clothes for me, Thank you. Yours sincerely, Nicholas Whitehouse
Nicholas 🌴 @nicholas_w13

Dear Mr. J Cole, You can fold clothes for me, Thank you. Yours sincerely, Nicholas Whitehouse

While the album didn't have everyone praising the ground J. Cole walks on...

Tuf @tufannadjafi

J Cole at the beginning of 2016 vs J Cole at the end of 2016
Tuf @tufannadjafi

J Cole at the beginning of 2016 vs J Cole at the end of 2016

...For people who needed it, it apparently was the therapy 2016 needed.

mr. claus 🎅🏻🎄 @GOLFWANGCHUBS

eh what do I know, j cole fucking saved humanity from sinking into a dark abyss
mr. claus 🎅🏻🎄 @GOLFWANGCHUBS

eh what do I know, j cole fucking saved humanity from sinking into a dark abyss

