This Teen Created A Massive Christmas Lights Show To The Song "Black Beatles"

This is 17-year-old Chandler W. from Tennessee. Over the weekend, he spent several hours wiring Christmas lights on his house so they synced up to the hit Rae Sremmurd song, "Black Beatles." Why? He was "bored," he said.

Chandler told BuzzFeed News he spent two hours orchestrating his light show, including "hook[ing] the computer up to the lights in a very complicated array of cords and wires," he explained.

"We use a software where you have to [go through] second-by-second in the song and tell the lights when you want them on and when you want them off," Chandler said.