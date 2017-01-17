BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Random Dr. Phil Clip Was Turned Into A Very Versatile Meme Called "Howbow Dah"

news / viral

This Random Dr. Phil Clip Was Turned Into A Very Versatile Meme Called "Howbow Dah"

"Save the bees howbow dah."

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 17, 2017, at 12:29 p.m. ET

Late last year, a Dr. Phil episode went viral after the show featured a rebellious 13-year-old. The teen had an accent that a lot of folks — Dr. Phil included — couldn't easily decipher. The episode debuted in mid-September and the YouTube clip amassed over 10 million views.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

The segment focused on the tumultuous relationship between a mother and her "out-of-control" teen daughter.

At the top of the episode, Dr. Phil asked the daughter, "You have an accent of some sort?"

"From the streets," she replied.

People who watched the clip laughed about her unique "from the streets" accent, but it was really one sound bite that caught on. The 13-year-old responded to the studio audience by saying, "Catch me outside, how about that?"

This is literally my favorite video ever
connor @cxnnnor

This is literally my favorite video ever

Reply Retweet Favorite

And somehow — randomly, and gloriously — in 2017, it's become a meme. The infamous line has been transcribed as "cash me outside, how about dat?"

You can cash me outside how about dat ?
@ta.maayaa @ta_maayaa

You can cash me outside how about dat ?

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

But it's quickly evolved (or devolved) into "cash me ousside, howbow dah."

cash me ousside howbow dah
kali 🌹 @kaliistallman

cash me ousside howbow dah

Reply Retweet Favorite

The "howbow dah" part has hit a special poetic nerve with people. The jokes quickly started rolling in.

Roses are red Your eyes gon be black If you cash me outside Howbow dah
Ally Rob @allyfatstacks

Roses are red Your eyes gon be black If you cash me outside Howbow dah

Reply Retweet Favorite
THIS IS THE FUNNIEST THING I HAVE EVER SEEN BAHSJAJSHSJSSMXKDD CASH ME OUSSIDE HOWBOW DAH
tris ( ◠‿◠ ) @tristanthoo

THIS IS THE FUNNIEST THING I HAVE EVER SEEN BAHSJAJSHSJSSMXKDD CASH ME OUSSIDE HOWBOW DAH

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Howbow dah" was soon co-opted into everyday language.

Stop telling people we "used to talk". Don't claim me period. Howbow dah
Alluring Ivy🌿 @Drebae_

Stop telling people we "used to talk". Don't claim me period. Howbow dah

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Give me constant love and attention howbow dah
mally🥀 @kmallyx

Give me constant love and attention howbow dah

Reply Retweet Favorite

But then, in a subtle shift, the meme became much more pure. People used it to express sincere thoughts — especially in relationships and loyalty.

Fall in love with me howbow dah
Max @maxmaldonado8

Fall in love with me howbow dah

Reply Retweet Favorite
Support me mentally, physically and emotionally howbow dah
erica 🌹✨ @c00lcvnt

Support me mentally, physically and emotionally howbow dah

Reply Retweet Favorite
Come catch this faithfulness howbow dah
⚓️Almighty_Navy⚓️ @NavyKeith

Come catch this faithfulness howbow dah

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Lemme love you unconditionally howbow dah
❄️snow baby❄️ @lilsweetstina

Lemme love you unconditionally howbow dah

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Save the bees howbow dah." 💀

Save the bees howbow dah
厄介な @brvndvnmw

Save the bees howbow dah

Reply Retweet Favorite

Basically, "howbow dah" can be extremely versatile and malleable.

Kiss me hard before you go howbow dah
Kelsey Fiona @KKelseyBITCHH_

Kiss me hard before you go howbow dah

Reply Retweet Favorite
let me pass these semester exams howbow dah
Eyasmine Rosal @rosaleyasmine

let me pass these semester exams howbow dah

Reply Retweet Favorite

And it proves, as far as interneting, that we're off to a strong 2017 start. Well howbow dah.

text me back and fall in love with me howbow dah
puertorican princess @araslanian_

text me back and fall in love with me howbow dah

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT