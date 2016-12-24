BuzzFeed News

People Are Cracking Up Over A Mom Who Ordered Her Son This "Minion" Cake

Isaac looks thrilled to have his not-Minion cake on his birthday.

By Tanya Chen and Julia Reinstein

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 24, 2016, at 3:47 p.m. ET

This is 18-year-old Isaac Banda, and his mom, Melissa. Isaac celebrated a birthday recently, and asked his mom for a seemingly simple request: a Minion cake.

Isaac Banda
Isaac Banda

Isaac, being an unabashedly big fan of the Minions, texted his mom to ask for "a cake with a Minion on it."

Isaac told BuzzFeed News that he simply "likes minions...A LOT."

Melissa acknowledged the request and responded, "OK I'll see what I can do."

But somewhere between then and the day of Isaac's birthday, something happened. There was a blip, a strange, and hilarious, miscommunication.
Isaac Banda

Isaac told BuzzFeed News that he simply "likes minions...A LOT."

Melissa acknowledged the request and responded, "OK I'll see what I can do."

But somewhere between then and the day of Isaac's birthday, something happened. There was a blip, a strange, and hilarious, miscommunication.

On Isaac's birthday, this is what showed up as his party.

Evidently, "a cake with a Minion on it" is not what he got.

Isaac, instead, got a cake with Spongebob on it.
Isaac Banda

Evidently, "a cake with a Minion on it" is not what he got.

Isaac, instead, got a cake with Spongebob on it.

He said he and everyone at his birthday celebration were laughing over the mishap. So he shared it on Twitter, where a bunch of other people started cracking up, too.

Told my mom hook it up with a minion cake 😂
isaac @Isaac_Bandababy

Told my mom hook it up with a minion cake 😂

@Isaac_Bandababy I'm actually crying rn 😂
sorry, wrong hannah @hannahidrk

@Isaac_Bandababy I'm actually crying rn 😂

@Isaac_Bandababy @allyIKEd BRO IM DEAD
China ✨ @ChinaaMarinaa

@Isaac_Bandababy @allyIKEd BRO IM DEAD

"You look so disappointed," someone commented on Isaac's facial expression to his not-Minion cake.

@Isaac_Bandababy @ryantylerl_ you look soooo disappointed haha
riss @idcpnut

@Isaac_Bandababy @ryantylerl_ you look soooo disappointed haha

@Isaac_Bandababy @Joe_robles83 this is not real 😂😂💀
t @TheTristanBrown

@Isaac_Bandababy @Joe_robles83 this is not real 😂😂💀

Some people joked that his mom did this on purpose, but Isaac said his mom had totally confused the two cartoon characters "because they're both yellow."

The disrespect 😭😭 don't fuck with minion lovers https://t.co/Ib1CHsfO9O
Cake Boss🎂 @Irene2raw

The disrespect 😭😭 don't fuck with minion lovers https://t.co/Ib1CHsfO9O

