This College Student Broke A Hanger To Eat Pasta And Now People Are Sharing Concerning Utensil Hacks

"The other day I ate fried rice with my own business card."

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on May 12, 2017, at 4:25 p.m. ET

Samantha Wert is a freshman at Oklahoma State University who's in the process of moving out of her dorm in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

She told BuzzFeed News her family lives in Tulsa, just about an hour&#x27;s drive from Stillwater, so she&#x27;s been taking a few trips of stuff back and forth to make the move less daunting.

But on one of her last trips (and when her dorm was virtually emptied out), she brought back some food and realized she'd moved all of her utensils out already.

No one on her floor had utensils to spare either, Wert said.

"It was also torrential raining — I was hungry and desperate."

"I dug through my room and tried to find the only thing I could scoop with that wasn't dirty or gross," Wert explained. And that's when she found a hanger. And broke it in half.

Samantha Wert

It worked...theoretically. Wert said she did think about just using her hands, but she also had a cup of yogurt, and "I refuse to eat yogurt with my FINGERS," she said.

Samantha Wert
Wert proudly tweeted about her craftiness. To her surprise, not only did people understand the unique struggle, tons of people shared their own. One guy also fashioned an old hanger once.

@samiwert
cass king @Cassofkings

@samiwert

Someone witnessed a guy turn a whole plate into a spoon for their chocolate pudding.

@samiwert Same boat,sis😂
Meme Mami🐝 @OliviaSM_

@samiwert Same boat,sis😂

And then things started to get weird and inspiring. "The other day I ate fried rice with my own business card."

@samiwert The other day I ate fried rice with my own business card
Please Dont Eat Meat @BestSinceHamlet

@samiwert The other day I ate fried rice with my own business card

"I've used two pencils as chopsticks once."

@samiwert I feel you!!!!! I've used 2 pencils as chopsticks once 😐😭
wendy 🌺 @dubb_98

@samiwert I feel you!!!!! I've used 2 pencils as chopsticks once 😐😭

"I made a spoon out of this so I could eat my yogurt with cereal because I was starving."

@tmilli15 @lovelyystephyy_ I made a spoon out of this so I could eat my yogurt w cereal bc I was starving
Dan @_Danielaaaaaaaa

@tmilli15 @lovelyystephyy_ I made a spoon out of this so I could eat my yogurt w cereal bc I was starving

"One time I ate my Jimmy Dean breakfast bowl with the plastic part of an empty gum back." (SIS.)

@samiwert One time I ate my Jimmy Dean breakfast bowl with the plastic part of an empty gum pack 😂😂
🌺ANDROGYNOUS GEM🌺 @itsmarquisjo

@samiwert One time I ate my Jimmy Dean breakfast bowl with the plastic part of an empty gum pack 😂😂

"I had to use my chicken bone to eat my red beans and rice." (???????)

@samiwert I had to use my chicken bone to eat my red Beans and rice 😭
MuvaTatt @FatMamaTat

@samiwert I had to use my chicken bone to eat my red Beans and rice 😭

"Candy canes as chopsticks." (????!?!?!?)

@samiwert @cglowe or using candy canes as chopsticks
the mayor @Wehhkowski

@samiwert @cglowe or using candy canes as chopsticks

Ice scrapers are utensils too, apparently.

@samiwert Is that better or worse than an ice scraper?
Joe Lienhard @jlienhard44

@samiwert Is that better or worse than an ice scraper?

The question remains: Is it ever that serious?

im eating with my hands before i use a damn hanger lmao. https://t.co/Kta19knw0u
JB. @Burgos___

im eating with my hands before i use a damn hanger lmao. https://t.co/Kta19knw0u

In college: Apparently yes.

High school seniors: This is what you're excited to graduate for. https://t.co/GQgR3tr5vt
T-Milli @tmilli15

High school seniors: This is what you're excited to graduate for. https://t.co/GQgR3tr5vt

