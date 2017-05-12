This College Student Broke A Hanger To Eat Pasta And Now People Are Sharing Concerning Utensil Hacks

"The other day I ate fried rice with my own business card."

She told BuzzFeed News her family lives in Tulsa, just about an hour's drive from Stillwater, so she's been taking a few trips of stuff back and forth to make the move less daunting.

Samantha Wert is a freshman at Oklahoma State University who's in the process of moving out of her dorm in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

But on one of her last trips (and when her dorm was virtually emptied out), she brought back some food and realized she'd moved all of her utensils out already.

No one on her floor had utensils to spare either, Wert said.

"It was also torrential raining — I was hungry and desperate."