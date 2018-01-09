People Are Pushing Back After Instagram Started Showing Random Posts In Their Feeds

Thomas White / Reuters

According to Ad Age, the videos and photos you'll start to see on your feed are most likely ones followed and engaged with by people you do follow.

In other words: Your Instagram "explore" tab will slowly be integrated into your personal feed.

It's been speculated that this is all meant to accommodate more advertising demand and increasing ad limits. It's a feature and strategy similar to Facebook —

the more users spend time on the app, and are exposed to more content, the more ads they'll see.