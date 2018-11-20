People Are Complaining That Their Instagram Explore Page Is Suddenly Showing Too Much Nature And Not Enough Memes

Over the last few days, Instagram users have noticed their Explore page — the algorithmically personalized “For You” tab based on your likes and preferences — has been involuntarily reset to include a lot of content they’re not interested in.

A handful of frustrated users are sharing that they’re now seeing a lot more nature and architecture posts on the Explore page. And not enough memes.

“Why is my instagram explore page filled with professional looking photography give me back my shitty memes,” someone tweeted.

“Gimme my old Instagram explore page back. I want memes, not artsy landscapes. What kind of fresh hell is this?” someone else ranted.