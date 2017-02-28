People Can't Decide If These NYC Strangers Sharing A Found Bottle Of Alcohol Is Inspiring Or Gross

Or just the "opening scene to NY, NY Land ."

On Sunday morning, as reporter Colleen Hagerty rode the uptown 6 train in New York City, she heard something clinking around underneath the seats.

She told BuzzFeed News she watched as a man reached down to retrieve an unopened bottle of alcohol in a plastic bag.

The man proceeded to pop open the bottle with ease.

“Other people were starting to laugh and pay attention,” Hagerty recalled.