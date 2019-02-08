An Inmate's Escape Plan Literally Fell Through When He Tried Crawling Through A Ceiling That Collapsed
The ceiling gave way in...the inmate booking area.
An inmate's jail break plans literally collapsed on Monday when officials said he fell through the ceiling during his attempted escape in Indiana — and it was all caught on video.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, 28-year-old Blaze Ayers was being escorted to his holding cell in Brownstown when he made a mad dash into a medical room nearby and locked the door behind him.
"Jail officers went through an adjacent room, and when they entered the medical room, Ayers had made his way into the ceiling," the department said in a statement.
Ayers proceeded to crawl through the overhead vent, but unfortunately for him, a part of the ceiling in a booking area room collapsed, and he fell through. He was met by three officers with guns pointed at him.
Police said they were then forced to taser Ayers because even after falling, he refused to comply with officers' orders.
A medical team arrived tended to minor injuries sustained by Ayers' fall, the sheriff's department said.
Ayers, who has been an inmate since December on a warrant for failing to appear in court for a battery charge, has since been charged with attempted escape, a felony, and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
Additional charges are possible pending the results of the investigation, the department said.
-
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Chicago.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.