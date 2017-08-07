This Guy Masterfully Made A Pinterest Snack While High And Now People (Stoners) Are Sharing Recipes

"Most stoners become a culinary chef when we got the munchies."

This is 23-year-old Tre Levon of Sacramento. On Saturday, he and his elevated mind really came through.

Levon told BuzzFeed News that evening he "rolled up, smoked a couple blunts" and got the munchies, naturally.

"Now, mind you — this was a new strain so I had no idea what I was getting myself into," he said.

So he looked into his pantry and fridge supplies and saw crescent rolls and a jar of Nutella.