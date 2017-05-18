BuzzFeed News

This Guy Used A Porn Meme For A College Presentation On DAPL And No One Knows How To Feel

Some people think it's "brilliant" and others are calling it "inappropriate." Everyone's screaming.

By Tanya Chen

Posted on May 18, 2017, at 2:08 p.m. ET

This is Joshua Robinson Levine, a freshman at St. Edward's University in Austin, Texas. He's enrolled in a rhetoric and composition course in which he recently wrote a 1,700-word essay on the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The essay assignment was to research and argue for a social issue of the student's choice. Levine chose the DAPL, and the ongoing protests Native Americans and environmentalists have been organizing against it.
Joshua Levine

After students handed in their essays, the course professor told BuzzFeed News he then asked the class to create a short presentation on their essay topics. He challenged them to use multimedia components as visuals.

"Each student was required to integrate — preferably to create their own — visuals for their presentation," Levine's professor, who chose to remain anonymous, explained. "Memes, tweets, and videos were encouraged."

And, um, this is how Levine chose to open his presentation on DAPL.

"When you show her the cultural and environmental risk posed by the Dakota Access Pipeline," he wrote on his title slide, and then included a screenshot from a porno. Levine was inspired by the SFW porn joke that's been around on the internet for awhile now. "My assignment was to make memes — I simply did as I was told," he told BuzzFeed News.
Robyn Villalpando

Apparently no one in class was ready to see the porn meme in an actual college course. Fellow classmate Bernadette Robyn Villalpando, who doesn't know Levine well, said she "laughed for at least two minutes."

"I don't really know the presenter all that well. He's kind of quiet and always gets to class late," Villalpando said. "I wasn't expecting something like that from him." She said the whole class couldn't stop laughing.
Robyn Villalpando

When Villalpando tweeted about Levine's presentation earlier this month, it quickly went viral. Most people simply couldn't believe this happened in a college course. And they couldn't stop laughing about it.

@meeldreed @heyrobynnn @itsxelachen IM WHEEZING
Yasmine @yazghazipour

@meeldreed @heyrobynnn @itsxelachen IM WHEEZING

IM SCREKJNG https://t.co/1b6wzMHxjm
🐝 @arlenbarba

IM SCREKJNG https://t.co/1b6wzMHxjm

Lmao this can't be real https://t.co/HAjVsckkk7
Lame @KatKode

Lmao this can't be real https://t.co/HAjVsckkk7

But others couldn't fathom it for completely different reasons. They thought it represented the absolute worst traits about American universities.

yall pay thousands of dollars for tht https://t.co/wHv7n6Uem4
Miss Bitch @chateauangeI

yall pay thousands of dollars for tht https://t.co/wHv7n6Uem4

Some called it "unprofessional."

Still wondering what college these kids go to where they can be completely unprofessional in their presentations https://t.co/LgUBWQ4lPL
W33D MAMÌ @rudebrowncow

Still wondering what college these kids go to where they can be completely unprofessional in their presentations https://t.co/LgUBWQ4lPL

And others thought it was downright "inappropriate."

@heyrobynnn @_FrankPussy That's inappropriate can you please remove this
Chris Cortez @ChrisCortez1099

@heyrobynnn @_FrankPussy That's inappropriate can you please remove this

But Villalpando, 19, defended the decision, and thought it got a lot of students in the class to pay attention to Levine's presentation on the DAPL. "We have an amazing professor who helps incorporate the latest trends/memes into class so it's really interesting and not boring," she said.

Somebody: "so what's st edwards like?" Me: https://t.co/zgIh8MYlwC
KVK @keller500

Somebody: "so what's st edwards like?" Me: https://t.co/zgIh8MYlwC

Their professor also defended his own assignment, as well as Levine's decision to use a porn meme. He said Levine even got a good grade on the presentation — but because he actually included substantive and researched points about DAPL.

@heyrobynnn and people wonder why we hate college kids.
Steven @The_Ludonarrian

@heyrobynnn and people wonder why we hate college kids.

"His presentation dealt with the challenge of determining what counts as 'success' when it comes to social-justice protests, how 'success' might be measured," he said.

"Needless to say, his opening meme grabbed the class's attention."

What a time to be alive.

