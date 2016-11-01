BuzzFeed News

People Are Freaking Out 'Cause Maddie Ziegler Looks Exactly Like A Young Hillary Clinton

People Are Freaking Out 'Cause Maddie Ziegler Looks Exactly Like A Young Hillary Clinton

"Illuminati confirmed??"

By Tanya Chen

Posted on November 1, 2016, at 11:44 a.m. ET

People are stunned by the uncanny resemblance between dancer Maddie Ziegler and a young Hillary Clinton after side-by-side photos of the two appeared online.

Twitter: @nutellaANDpizza
Twitter: @hollykittykaty
Twitter: @ellenchilada

Some are calling "illuminati" on the discovery — jokingly...

Twitter: @robresnick
...OR NOT? If we're talking Clinton's supposed body double, that is.

Twitter: @sophia_borgesi

"Conspiracies" are swirling.

Twitter: @_carli_xx
Twitter: @SUTTONDUNGOOFED
"This is a case for the FBI."

Twitter: @PlatinumBey

There are even videos proving just how much they look alike.

youtube.com

The realizations and silly conspiracies really started kicking off when Clinton tweeted the throwback photo of herself on her birthday last week.

Twitter
Twitter: @elevencarpenter

And it's been blowing minds ever since. The people need answers.

Twitter: @saviklasen
