People Are Freaking Out 'Cause Maddie Ziegler Looks Exactly Like A Young Hillary Clinton
"Illuminati confirmed??"
People are stunned by the uncanny resemblance between dancer Maddie Ziegler and a young Hillary Clinton after side-by-side photos of the two appeared online.
Some are calling "illuminati" on the discovery — jokingly...
...OR NOT? If we're talking Clinton's supposed body double, that is.
"Conspiracies" are swirling.
"This is a case for the FBI."
There are even videos proving just how much they look alike.
The realizations and silly conspiracies really started kicking off when Clinton tweeted the throwback photo of herself on her birthday last week.
And it's been blowing minds ever since. The people need answers.
