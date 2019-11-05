A High School Teacher Filmed In Blackface On Halloween Has Been Placed On Administrative Leave

The school board has launched an investigation after a viral video showed a California teacher in blackface as the rapper Common.

After a video went viral showing a California teacher wearing blackface to dress as the rapper Common for Halloween, the teacher has now been placed on leave, school officials told BuzzFeed News on Tuesday. "The employee has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation," said Scott Forstner, the Communications Specialist of Milpitas Unified School District in Milpitas, north of San Jose. The clip of the teacher was first shared by Twitter user @karrington_kk on Friday. "Sooooooooo... one of our WHITE teachers at mhs yesterday decided to paint his face so look like common the rapper yesterday," the user wrote.

The 23-second video showed the teacher in blackface in front of his class as he begins imitating Common's Microsoft AI commercial. When reached, @karrington_kk told BuzzFeed News the teacher-in-question is not one of hers, but that she received the video from one of their friends whose mother is also an instructor at Milpitas Unified School District. "We decided to post this to bring this to the eye of public," the user said. "He genuinely thought it was okay to come to school like this." While they named the suspected teacher, the school told BuzzFeed News it was "a confidential personnel matter" so therefore they could not confirm his identity. BuzzFeed News has reached out to the suspected teacher.