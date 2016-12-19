People Love This Girl's Joyous Response To Her Boyfriend Gifting Her An Empty Box

BuzzFeed News

Some are now pulling "empty box" stunts on their significant others...with varying results.

By Tanya Chen

Posted on December 19, 2016, at 3:52 p.m. ET

This is 21-year-old Braxton Sislo from New Orleans. He met his girlfriend, a 20-year-old Canadian named Ray, on Twitter, so it seems fairly appropriate their relationship has garnered a bit of a following on the platform.

Braxton Sislo

Sislo works at a shop that sells cell phone accessories and last week his boss handed him an empty box that a new phone had arrived in, thinking he might be able to reuse the packaging.

"Oh maybe Ray can use this for stuff," Sislo said he thought. So he texted his girlfriend a photo of it and explained, "It's just a box."

Braxton Sislo

Sislo thought his girlfriend would respond a simple "thanks" to the gesture. But instead, Ray was not only grateful, but she seemed genuinely elated and excited about the box.

Braxton Sislo

"I was both surprised and not surprised by her reaction," Sislo told BuzzFeed News.

"She's always been a woman that is grateful for the little things... But at the same time I wasn't expecting all of that," he said, laughing.

Sislo found his girlfriend's response so endearing, he shared it on Twitter, where it's since gone viral. For obvious reasons, people are calling their relationship "goals."

This was my girl's reaction to me giving her an empty box
6Brax @Braxtation

This was my girl's reaction to me giving her an empty box

@Braxtation goals bro
Vino Stifler @MettaWorld_Mack

@Braxtation goals bro

@Braxtation @Cjlong5 she grateful af
LilSindo @SGDsindo

@Braxtation @Cjlong5 she grateful af

@Braxtation never let her go 😭😭she so cute oml
kasim @666babydoII

@Braxtation never let her go 😭😭she so cute oml

A lot of men copied Sislo's texts to see how their significant others would react to receiving an empty box. Results...varied.

@Braxtation
Devin @Devin__72

@Braxtation

@Braxtation
mERIC_ristmas @Ericle1030

@Braxtation

Although some were also pleasantly surprised by responses they received. One person instead chose to fake-gift their partner "a rock."

@Cjlong5 @Braxtation same difference
LilSindo @SGDsindo

@Cjlong5 @Braxtation same difference

@Cjlong5 @Braxtation
LilSindo @SGDsindo

@Cjlong5 @Braxtation

Sislo said he thinks his girlfriend's response resonated with so many people because it serves as a reminder that "gifts and things aren't the most important thing."

@Braxtation @Geek155
uke @oddronin

@Braxtation @Geek155

Although he wants to make clear that he is buying her a Christmas gift — a few, actually. "The box was just a 'thinking ’bout you' gift," Sislo said.

&quot;It&#x27;s around Christmastime so I guess that&#x27;s why people assumed it was a Christmas gift,&quot; he explained. &quot;I&#x27;ve actually bought her things I&#x27;m giving her for Christmas,&quot; he said.&quot;We live over 1,000 miles away from each other and I&#x27;ve never felt closer to anyone,&quot; he said.
Braxton Sislo

"It's around Christmastime so I guess that's why people assumed it was a Christmas gift," he explained.

"I've actually bought her things I'm giving her for Christmas," he said.

"We live over 1,000 miles away from each other and I've never felt closer to anyone," he said.

