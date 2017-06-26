This Guy Hilariously Exposed His Friend's Awful Photo-Taking Skills And People Feel Heard

"Stay still and don't let your fingers get in the way of the camera!!! It's 2017."

"I am used to being in front of the camera but I also know what looks good on camera and what doesn't — which really comes in handy when I'm behind the camera," he explained.

This is 20-year-old University of Georgia student Anthony Keeling. He models, so he understands the basic components of taking a flattering photo, like lighting and angles.

This means, among his friend group, Keeling is almost always the default guy when a photographer is needed.

It's a position he's happy to have, he said, but he also has to accept that he's seldom in their group photos.

"It sometimes even comes back to bite me in the ass because if I have to take the picture, I can't be in it," he said.