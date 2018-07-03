This Guy's Grandma Had Been Wearing A Panama Flag Shirt Every July 4th And Didn't Know Until He Watched The World Cup

Panamanians are now welcoming her to visit their country — and to bring her shirt.

This is Dale Cheesman, 29, and his 88-year-old grandmother, Shirley. They're from Houston.

According to Dale, every year for more than 25 years without fail, Shirley has worn the same shirt on July 4. Here she is wearing it in 2002.

This year, while Dale and his sister's fiancé were checking the schedule for World Cup games, they noticed that the flag for the country of Panama looked exactly like the design on what he's grown to call "Nana's July 4th shirt."

"I grew up thinking, 'Oh that's just Nana's July 4th shirt,' so it never seemed out of place to me," he said of the T-shirt's design.

But on Monday, while he and his sister's fiancé stared at the World Cup schedule on their phones, they simultaneously realized that Shirley had been wearing the Panamanian flag for more than a quarter of a century.

"We died laughing," Dale told BuzzFeed News. "We showed the family and they did as well."