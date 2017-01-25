BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Relating Hard To A Speedy Cashier "Tryna Clock Out"

news

People Are Relating Hard To A Speedy Cashier "Tryna Clock Out"

Cash me out quick, howbow dah.

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 25, 2017, at 12:08 p.m. ET

This is 18-year-old Jewell Thomas. She lives in Queens, New York, and is currently a cashier at TJ Maxx.

Jewell Thomas

Thomas went grocery shopping at a local Aldi over the weekend, and as she was being checked out, she couldn't help but notice how fast her cashier was ringing her things up. "It was somewhat unbelievable," she said, laughing.

Thomas said she was with her mom at the time and both of them turned to each other with impressed and amused looks on their faces. &quot;When [the cashier] had started ringing, we both had exchanged looks like, &#x27;Is she really going this fast?&#x27;&quot; she said.
Jewell Thomas / Twitter: @oxjxxo

Thomas said she was with her mom at the time and both of them turned to each other with impressed and amused looks on their faces.

"When [the cashier] had started ringing, we both had exchanged looks like, 'Is she really going this fast?'" she said.

As a cashier herself, Thomas suspected the cashier may have been nearing the end of her shift. She could relate to that feeling "when you're about to clock out," she said. So she filmed a bit of the masterfully speedy checkout and shared it on Twitter, where it's been reshared over 20,000 times.

when u tryna clock out
@oxjxxo

when u tryna clock out

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I'm a cashier myself and get the feeling of wanting to go as fast as possible to get customers in and out," Thomas said.

She said she held back a bit after the transaction and noticed the cashier was "going this pace" for the next customer, too.

Although it's unclear if our cashier friend was actually ending her shift on this day, folks who saw the clip were really impressed with her speed.

I wish all cashiers were that fast. Lines be moving slow af
TashurRaquel ™ @TashurRaquel

I wish all cashiers were that fast. Lines be moving slow af

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

But mostly they related — deeply and emotionally — to it.

@x_bc17 @oxjxxo deadass me😭😭😭
yizz @Yventaa

@x_bc17 @oxjxxo deadass me😭😭😭

Reply Retweet Favorite

A lot of people are hilariously sharing their shared struggle at their current and former places of work.

@oxjxxo me when I used to work at Target
the amanda show @amandavynes_

@oxjxxo me when I used to work at Target

Reply Retweet Favorite
@oxjxxo y'all I'm crying this is literally me cashiering at publix 😭😭😭😭 but that line be moving tho
za-kil-ya-self @majoreuphoria

@oxjxxo y'all I'm crying this is literally me cashiering at publix 😭😭😭😭 but that line be moving tho

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Thekiddgh0st @oxjxxo @buzzkillalexis @shekina_spiller @desiray220 @ByronLame_AF HONESTLY EVERY DAY AT STARBUCKS
bad boy @iamshanong

@Thekiddgh0st @oxjxxo @buzzkillalexis @shekina_spiller @desiray220 @ByronLame_AF HONESTLY EVERY DAY AT STARBUCKS

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
@oxjxxo @SbTheGhost @saimah18 @ayronp97 this was me with pizzas at dominos guys 😂😭
jindy @jindersss

@oxjxxo @SbTheGhost @saimah18 @ayronp97 this was me with pizzas at dominos guys 😂😭

Reply Retweet Favorite

Although some pointed out that some cashiers, especially at Aldi, are specifically trained to ring customers up this fast.

@oxjxxo If anyone knew Aldi they'd know this is how it's done and they have ledges at the side for you to bag up to save queuing time.
❄️L👩🏼B❄️ @B3LL3W

@oxjxxo If anyone knew Aldi they'd know this is how it's done and they have ledges at the side for you to bag up to save queuing time.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@oxjxxo u actually get higher points the faster you are lol there's " IPMS" ( items per min) don't ask how I know 🙄 lmao
Lesly @DemoToooDope

@oxjxxo u actually get higher points the faster you are lol there's " IPMS" ( items per min) don't ask how I know 🙄 lmao

Reply Retweet Favorite

Thomas told BuzzFeed News while she was appreciative her cashier wasn't trying to waste anyone's time, she was a bit worried for the groceries. "I was glad she was going fast to get out of there but also wanted her to be careful with my groceries!" she joked.

@oxjxxo this is every single aldi tho 😭😭 they always throwing shit in the cart
🔥 @RileyRist

@oxjxxo this is every single aldi tho 😭😭 they always throwing shit in the cart

Reply Retweet Favorite

But props to you, Aldi cashier. "If you gotta do something, be great at it."

@oxjxxo @Slayna_ if you gotta do something be great at it ... I guess 🙌🏾😂
RISE UP FALCONS @Rg7vick

@oxjxxo @Slayna_ if you gotta do something be great at it ... I guess 🙌🏾😂

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT