Gorilla Glue Said It's "Sorry" To Hear About The Woman Who Accidentally Glued Her Hair In Place

Gorilla Glue said it's "very sorry to hear" about the plight of Tessica Brown, who went viral after posting about how she accidentally used the company's spray adhesive to secure her hairstyle.

In her original TikTok, which has been viewed nearly 20 million times, Brown shares that she had used the Gorilla Glue product to finish her ponytail after running out of her usual hairspray. That decision tragically led to a monthlong effort to undo the damage, with many sympathizers following her journey.

In a follow-up TikTok, Brown vigorously rubs shampoo in her hair to no avail. "This is the life I have to live," she says almost in tears. Over the weekend, Brown told followers she went to a hospital to seek help.

Meanwhile, her family and friends have tried other treatments, like soaking Brown's head, with seemingly minimal results. Here's a full timeline of events gathered by Darian Symoné Harvin on her Beauty IRL newsletter.

