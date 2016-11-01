BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A Guy Left A Note After Breaking Into A Car For A Kit Kat: "I Am Sorry And Hungry"

news

A Guy Left A Note After Breaking Into A Car For A Kit Kat: "I Am Sorry And Hungry"

The hangry thief is still at large, but the victim got surprise delivery of 6,500 Kit Kat bars in response.

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on November 8, 2016, at 5:03 p.m. ET

Posted on November 1, 2016, at 2:35 p.m. ET

This is 19-year-old Hunter Jobbins from Andale, Kansas. He is a student at Kansas State University and recently learned a very weird lesson about college campus culture.

Hunter Jobbins

On Sunday, he parked in front of his dorm for 15 minutes. When he returned, he found a note scrawled on a paper napkin confessing to stealing a Kit Kat bar from inside his unlocked car.

The note read: &quot;Saw Kit-Kat in your cup holder. I love Kit-Kats so I checked your door and it was unlocked. Did not take anything other than the Kit-Kat. I am sorry and hungry.&quot;
Hunter Jobbins

The note read:

"Saw Kit-Kat in your cup holder. I love Kit-Kats so I checked your door and it was unlocked. Did not take anything other than the Kit-Kat. I am sorry and hungry."

Jobbins told BuzzFeed News he was upset at first because "someone got into my car," but ultimately found the whole thing amusing. He then shared the napkin note online, and over 160,000 people have retweeted it.

Left my car for maybe 15 minutes in front of the dorms and I come back to this. College man
Hunter Jobbins @jabbins

Left my car for maybe 15 minutes in front of the dorms and I come back to this. College man

Reply Retweet Favorite

"After reading the note, I couldn't help but laugh at the person's motive, and the whole note in general," he said.

Some people are really feeling for Jobbins and the severity of the crime.

@jabbins Call the police.
JHC @JebusHChrist

@jabbins Call the police.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
@jabbins hunt that man down
Spooky Pissedpostion @DreadMighty

@jabbins hunt that man down

Reply Retweet Favorite
@jabbins @TheEllenShow Give this man a car that locks so we can protect people from brutal criminals like this
Sam Lubbers @S_Lubbers640

@jabbins @TheEllenShow Give this man a car that locks so we can protect people from brutal criminals like this

Reply Retweet Favorite

While others feel the very real pain of being a broke-ass college student.

@jabbins I really hope student who took the kit Kat wasn't doing so out of desperation due to lack of finances - I know students struggling
Tauriq Moosa @tauriqmoosa

@jabbins I really hope student who took the kit Kat wasn't doing so out of desperation due to lack of finances - I know students struggling

Reply Retweet Favorite
@jabbins
3 Mart3z @Handsom3andsom3

@jabbins

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
@jabbins well you can feel good knowing you fed someone today lol
Cody the Car Guy @1159videos

@jabbins well you can feel good knowing you fed someone today lol

Reply Retweet Favorite

Most people just laughed at the hilarious and relatable sentiment of being "sorry and hungry."

@jabbins "I am sorry and hungry." Lmfao
@_xoxdee

@jabbins "I am sorry and hungry." Lmfao

Reply Retweet Favorite
@jabbins "i am sorry and hungry" literally me lol
walter @shadesof420

@jabbins "i am sorry and hungry" literally me lol

Reply Retweet Favorite

The note got shared so widely the official US Kit Kat account got word of the heinous crime and offered Jobbins a replacement candy bar.

Twitter: @jabbins
ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, Hershey came through with a delivery of 6,500 Kit Kat bars, most of which he was able to stuff in his car and pass out around campus, the Associated Press reported.

Colin E. Braley / AP

The incident has made Jobbins somewhat of a celebrity on the KSU campus. He said someone even ambushed him in a parking lot and asked if he was "the Kit Kat guy."

Had the pleasure of meeting THE REAL LIVE Kit Kat Guy!!! See ya on Good Morning America?!! @jabbins @GMA
addison @addie_arner

Had the pleasure of meeting THE REAL LIVE Kit Kat Guy!!! See ya on Good Morning America?!! @jabbins @GMA

Reply Retweet Favorite

The girl who took the video of him mentions that he got a media request from Good Morning America.

"Real life 'Kit Kat guy,'" she said.

But the Kit Kat culprit? Still at large. Jobbins said he's still not been able to find the person. If you have any information regarding the Kit Kat thief, please contact your local police force. (Just kidding.)

You can email BuzzFeed News.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT