An 8-Year-Old Wrote An Original Song Called "I Wonder What's Inside Your Butthole" And It's A Quarantine Smash

Over the weekend, an 8-year-old stuck at home with her parents in Los Angeles — and who was trying to stall her bedtime — came up with a smash hit that openly ponders, "I wonder what's inside your butthole." After mom Lisa Rieffel-Dunn shared the video online, her daughter, Jolee, and the new song became an instant hit. "I wonder what's inside your butthole / Maybe there is astronauts / Maybe there is aliens / All inside your butthole / What's inside your butthole? I always want to know," Jolee's lyrics go. "If I recall correctly, this song was a stall-tactic type diversion to attempt staying up later," Lisa told BuzzFeed News. "The one-leg pushed-up on the PJs are a tell-tale indicator that she’s at the end of the line, way past bedtime, and really needs to sleep."

Lisa Rieffel-Dunn

"Jolee has always been super performative and the funniest person I have ever known," she added about her daughter. "She is always making up songs, and lyrics are her strong suit." "I Wonder What's Inside Your Butthole" has gone viral on Twitter, where it has now been watched nearly 5 million times. People know an instant hit when they hear one.



Adults who've been in quarantine say the song is already stuck in their head, with Emmy predications already — but maybe in another decade for Jolee. People are now left wondering what is inside of my butthole?

Jolee was not immediately available to be interviewed when BuzzFeed News reached out. She was taking a nap. Lisa said Jolee is relatively aware that people have listened to her song, and that they really like it, but that doesn't impress her. "Jolee will ponder that for a moment, then ask, 'Did Doja Cat see it?' which is her only barometer for fame," said Lisa. The singer is apparently her biggest idol. While Doja Cat doesn't seem to have yet taken notice of the song, strangers online have started to remix "I Wonder What's Inside Your Butthole."

🎵 I remixed it 🎵 My 6 year old and I watched the original like 50 times in a row. https://t.co/tKUhmLuVpw