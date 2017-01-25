BuzzFeed News

The Former President Of Mexico Has Inspired The Hashtag #FuckingWall And People Are Running With It

Seventy-four-year-old Vicente Fox has unintentionally inspired a global trending hashtag.

By Tanya Chen

Posted on January 25, 2017, at 5:34 p.m. ET

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox has been one of the most outspoken critics of Donald Trump and his policies — especially on Twitter.

Do not be afraid of Trump, he’s a bully and a bluff, bullies end when they’re called out. America, stand out before it’s too late!!
After Trump signed two executive orders to build a wall along the US–Mexico border, Fox addressed the POTUS and spokesperson Sean Spicer directly in a tweet. "Mexico is not going to pay for that fucking wall," he wrote. To accentuate his point, he hashtagged "#FuckingWall."

Sean Spicer, I've said this to @realDonaldTrump and now I'll tell you: Mexico is not going to pay for that fucking wall. #FuckingWall
According to President Trump, the construction of the wall is expected to begin in a few months.

Trump has also been insistent that Mexico will reimburse the US for the cost of the wall entirely.

Fox's tweet is already being retweeted a lot, and most people were simply impressed with the poignancy of the #FuckingWall hashtag.

@VicenteFoxQue @MartinxHodgson that hashtag is incredible.
@MartinxHodgson #fuckingwall
This is the best tweet and the best hashtag ever. #FuckingWall https://t.co/jyy6qiXQxw
Not all heroes wear capes. Sometimes they create hashtags. #FuckingWall https://t.co/yTVyfZWqKN
"#FuckingWall" was enough for people to tweet alone.

LOL #FuckingWall
Hashtag #FuckingWall https://t.co/BkTjUz2WIZ
#FUCKINGWALL https://t.co/uBcy2Zyz8Q
And soon, it was used to share personal gripes and frustrations about the order of the wall.

I normally **** out swearing words. But if they president of Mexico started it, that's good enough for me. #FuckingWall
Not on my tax dollars! I'd rather build a million bouncy castles in public parks than a #FuckingWall
Millions of tax payer dollars are potentially going into a wall. Not health care not education but a #FuckingWall
The ACA is too expensive but there are billions for the #FuckingWall? I don't understand you, America. I don't understand you at all.
It seems the hashtag has reached — and impressed — people internationally. "Meanwhile, the former Mexican president and his legendary hashtag," someone in Paris tweeted.

Pendant ce temps, l'ancien président du Mexique et son hashtag légendaire. #FuckingWall https://t.co/tWIjV5XZZu
"Mexico is slightly pissed."

Le Mexique est légèrement énervé #FuckingWall https://t.co/dJUixlF0WI
Someone suggested in Spanish to create "a T-shirt that says, 'I wont pay for the #FuckingWall'."

Una playera que diga "Yo no pagaré el #FuckingWall".
Of course, there were jokes too.

🎶Because maybe... You're gonna be the one that saves me... And after all... You're my #FuckingWall 🎶 https://t.co/aGp32a0rq1
~ I came in like a #FuckingWall ~ https://t.co/lMTxix483W
Gonna build a #FuckingWall around my lounge to keep my kids out when they should be in bed &amp; make them pay for it out of their pocket money
So it's not a Great Wall, it's a #FuckingWall. Trump has been out-Trumped.
But it appears if there is one thing both Americans and Mexicans can agree on in these tense times, it's that they really appreciate the birth of the hashtag #FuckingWall right now.

Hashtag #FuckingWall has 2b one of my all time faves https://t.co/ZL7Y2zge5t
Look at this hashtag: #FuckingWall, is the most beautiful hashtag ever, there are some – I assume are good, but this one is the best.
