The Former President Of Mexico Has Inspired The Hashtag #FuckingWall And People Are Running With It
Seventy-four-year-old Vicente Fox has unintentionally inspired a global trending hashtag.
Former Mexican President Vicente Fox has been one of the most outspoken critics of Donald Trump and his policies — especially on Twitter.
After Trump signed two executive orders to build a wall along the US–Mexico border, Fox addressed the POTUS and spokesperson Sean Spicer directly in a tweet. "Mexico is not going to pay for that fucking wall," he wrote. To accentuate his point, he hashtagged "#FuckingWall."
Fox's tweet is already being retweeted a lot, and most people were simply impressed with the poignancy of the #FuckingWall hashtag.
ADVERTISEMENT
"#FuckingWall" was enough for people to tweet alone.
ADVERTISEMENT
And soon, it was used to share personal gripes and frustrations about the order of the wall.
ADVERTISEMENT
It seems the hashtag has reached — and impressed — people internationally. "Meanwhile, the former Mexican president and his legendary hashtag," someone in Paris tweeted.
"Mexico is slightly pissed."
Someone suggested in Spanish to create "a T-shirt that says, 'I wont pay for the #FuckingWall'."
ADVERTISEMENT
Of course, there were jokes too.
But it appears if there is one thing both Americans and Mexicans can agree on in these tense times, it's that they really appreciate the birth of the hashtag #FuckingWall right now.
-
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Chicago.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.