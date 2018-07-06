BuzzFeed News

A Dragonfly Flying Into The French Goalie's Mouth Is The Stupid And Pure Meme The World Needs Right Now

A Dragonfly Flying Into The French Goalie's Mouth Is The Stupid And Pure Meme The World Needs Right Now

"Today has been an experience I'll never forget, thank you Lloris, I really do hope you'll forgive me! I've never felt so warm!" —@HugoDragonFly

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on July 6, 2018, at 1:40 p.m. ET

France's goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris, had a tremendous save to help his team win the World Cup quarterfinal game against Uruguay on Friday. But the world is immortalizing him for a completely different reason.

During the game, cameras caught a giant dragonfly that had flown into Lloris's mouth. The goalie then dramatically spit the bug out.

Hugo Lloris vs Dragonfly 😂
Football Stands @TheFootyStands

Hugo Lloris vs Dragonfly 😂

The (internet) crowd went wild. (Probably due to both World Cup hype and exhaustion.) But people were amused.

Here's Loris in the French goal #URUFRA #WorldCup
Gabriel Barliga @gaboss

Here's Loris in the French goal #URUFRA #WorldCup

People were inspired.

That dragon fly gave Lloris super powers
Mahee @migwell_mendoza

That dragon fly gave Lloris super powers

"Nothing can go past Hugo Lloris, be it ball or dragonfly."

Nothing can go past Hugo Lloris, be it ball or dragonfly. Man, is the real life, ben 10. #URUFRA #WorldCup #WorldCup18 #France https://t.co/DaU9gPOYHn
WWE @WWE_NEWS_NBC

Nothing can go past Hugo Lloris, be it ball or dragonfly. Man, is the real life, ben 10. #URUFRA #WorldCup #WorldCup18 #France https://t.co/DaU9gPOYHn

People were enamored.

Get yourself someone that kisses you like Lloris kissed that bug 😍🇫🇷🐛💙
JayPaulus⚔️⚽️🍺🎸 @JayPaulusICG

Get yourself someone who kisses you like Lloris kissed that bug 😍🇫🇷🐛💙

Several Twitter accounts for "Lloris Dragonfly" were instantly created. The bug has since spoken out about the moment it says it will never forget.

Today has been an experience I'll never forget, thank you Lloris, I really do hope you'll forgive me! I've never felt so warm! #WorldCup #URUFRA
Lloris Dragonfly @HugoDragonFly

Today has been an experience I'll never forget, thank you Lloris, I really do hope you'll forgive me! I've never felt so warm! #WorldCup #URUFRA

And flirted a bit?

#WorldCup Hugo Lloris 😘 #URUFRA
Lloris Dragonfly @HugoDragonFly

#WorldCup Hugo Lloris 😘 #URUFRA

One of the "fly's" accounts said their brief romantic brush with Lloris has instantly made them a dragonfly-magnet by the transitive property.

The dragon fly ladies will be all over me tonight 😉😉 thank you Hugo
Hugo lloris DragonFly@ Bugslife @LlorisDragonfly

The dragon fly ladies will be all over me tonight 😉😉 thank you Hugo

Was the moment extremely stupid, and silly, and are we all doing too much to commemorate it?

When he makes that face, you just know he's a keeper! #WorldCup
Lloris Dragonfly @HugoDragonFly

When he makes that face, you just know he's a keeper! #WorldCup

Yes.

Lloris &amp; the bug! 🇫🇷🦗#worldcup
8bit-Football.com @8bitfootball

Lloris &amp; the bug! 🇫🇷🦗#worldcup

But was it also what the entire world kind of needed right now?

Muslera se comió un gol y Lloris se andaba comiendo una libélula 🦟
FutbolSapiens @futbolsapiens

Muslera se comió un gol y Lloris se andaba comiendo una libélula 🦟

Also yes.

My life is Lloris having a dragonfly fly into his mouth.
Park Much? @StarN_Burst

My life is Lloris having a dragonfly fly into his mouth.

[Your best caption here. Keep it PG, guys. Or try to.]

