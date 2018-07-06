A Dragonfly Flying Into The French Goalie's Mouth Is The Stupid And Pure Meme The World Needs Right Now
"Today has been an experience I'll never forget, thank you Lloris, I really do hope you'll forgive me! I've never felt so warm!" —@HugoDragonFly
France's goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris, had a tremendous save to help his team win the World Cup quarterfinal game against Uruguay on Friday. But the world is immortalizing him for a completely different reason.
During the game, cameras caught a giant dragonfly that had flown into Lloris's mouth. The goalie then dramatically spit the bug out.
The (internet) crowd went wild. (Probably due to both World Cup hype and exhaustion.) But people were amused.
People were inspired.
"Nothing can go past Hugo Lloris, be it ball or dragonfly."
People were enamored.
Several Twitter accounts for "Lloris Dragonfly" were instantly created. The bug has since spoken out about the moment it says it will never forget.
And flirted a bit?
One of the "fly's" accounts said their brief romantic brush with Lloris has instantly made them a dragonfly-magnet by the transitive property.
Was the moment extremely stupid, and silly, and are we all doing too much to commemorate it?
Yes.
But was it also what the entire world kind of needed right now?
Also yes.
