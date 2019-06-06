I Promise This Clickbait Delivers: This Horrifying Florida Man Story Involves Boats, Guns, Cocaine, And Hostages

A charter boat captain in Sarasota, Florida, was arrested on Sunday for boating under the influence.

But, after police interviewed several witnesses, they quickly pieced together a horrifying narrative of a boat ride that allegedly involved alcohol, cocaine, gunshots, manhandling, and a hostage situation.

Police records provided to BuzzFeed News by the Sarasota Police Department detailed written statements from at least five passengers on the boat who alleged Bailey held them captive for 12 hours as he drank copious amounts of beers and Captain Morgan rum, got high, and fired off rounds of shots from a gun.

The chaos began when group of men chartered 36-year-old captain Mark Bailey to drive them 60 miles into the Gulf for a fishing trip, reported WFLA. Things quickly took a scary turn.

One passenger named Carlo Lopepano told police that after observing Bailey snort and get high off cocaine, the captain became angry with his 15-year-old nephew and proceeded to rip "his chain off his neck and threatened to shoot everyone in the head."



Multiple passengers gave written statements that the captain pulled out a handgun and fired a round of shots into the air.

"We were [definitely] all in fear for our lives," Lopepano wrote.