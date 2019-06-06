I Promise This Clickbait Delivers: This Horrifying Florida Man Story Involves Boats, Guns, Cocaine, And Hostages
A group of fishing charter guests say that their Florida captain drove his boat in circles for hours, refusing to dock, and ignoring their pleas.
A charter boat captain in Sarasota, Florida, was arrested on Sunday for boating under the influence.
But, after police interviewed several witnesses, they quickly pieced together a horrifying narrative of a boat ride that allegedly involved alcohol, cocaine, gunshots, manhandling, and a hostage situation.
Police records provided to BuzzFeed News by the Sarasota Police Department detailed written statements from at least five passengers on the boat who alleged Bailey held them captive for 12 hours as he drank copious amounts of beers and Captain Morgan rum, got high, and fired off rounds of shots from a gun.
The chaos began when group of men chartered 36-year-old captain Mark Bailey to drive them 60 miles into the Gulf for a fishing trip, reported WFLA. Things quickly took a scary turn.
One passenger named Carlo Lopepano told police that after observing Bailey snort and get high off cocaine, the captain became angry with his 15-year-old nephew and proceeded to rip "his chain off his neck and threatened to shoot everyone in the head."
Multiple passengers gave written statements that the captain pulled out a handgun and fired a round of shots into the air.
"We were [definitely] all in fear for our lives," Lopepano wrote.
The charter guests also alleged that Bailey drove the boat in circles for hours, refusing to dock, and ignoring their pleas.
"I became very unsettled and the situation became very sketchy," fellow passenger Christopher Guiffre wrote in his police statement. "We had no control and no way to get back."
Another guest named Jason wrote that he "felt threatened when [Bailey] said it wouldn't be nothing to pop a bullet in each one of us and dump our bodies overboard."
It was only when the boat was within cell service range that they were finally able to call police for help.
A Sarasota officer arrived on scene, along with US Coast Guards, shortly after the boat docked and the guests were finally able to get off the hellish ride — 17 hours after they boarded.
According to Bailey's arrest record, the officer noted that Bailey had "watery bloodshot eyes," slurred speech, and "appeared unsteady on his feet."
All five passengers noted that they watched him drink "an unknown number" of beers and swigs of Captain Morgan while operating the boat.
During his arrest, Bailey refused several orders from police and kicked a squad car, before finally complying, the record said.
He's was then charged with Boating Under The Influence as well as Resisting Without Violence before being taken to jail.
The Sarasota Police Department is handling all charges that they observed, while the US Coast Guard will investigate any potential criminal activities that occurred in federal jurisdiction.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to the US Coast Guard's Southeast region for more information. A voicemail left for Bailey was not immediately returned.
-
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Chicago.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.